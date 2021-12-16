On November 16, a large crowd consisting of local residents, dignitaries and city officials gathered in Plant City to unveil and cut the ribbon on the new Reflections of Plant City mural and the Unity in the Community Park. Both are located at 102 S. Collins St. in historic downtown Plant City.

The mural was painted by artist Keith Goodson, who is a resident of Lake Alfred. The mural is located on a wall owned by the Whistle Stop Cafe. The cost of the mural was sponsored by Plant City’s newest large employer, City Furniture.

Mayor Rick Lott said, “This mural, Reflections of Plant City, takes you back to your childhood. A lot of memories are featured on this mural.” Lott added, “City Furniture is making its largest investment since its inception in Plant City with a large facility that features a 250,000-square-foot showroom.”

Goodson said, “It is such an honor to be here.” He explained that he was a part of the Lake Placid Mural Society, which helped transform Lake Placid and now brings millions of visitors to see its murals. “For me, I put my heart and soul into this project. I had no problems, and I hope I have given a visual synopsis of what Plant City is all about.”

Unity in the Community Park is a pocket park. It is named after Unity in the Community, which is a nonprofit that raises funds to help benefit those in need in the community, including other nonprofit organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, the Plant City Railroad Museum and more. The organization is run completely with volunteers, and they have given back hundreds of thousands of dollars raised throughout the years.

Bill McDaniel, city manager for Plant City, said, “Unity in the Community does a tremendous amount of work in the community. That is why the park was named for them.”

Each section of the Reflections of Plant City mural reflects the important history of Plant City. These include, but are not limited to, Henry B. Plant, for whom the city is named; the 1917 Fire Engine that has been in continuous service since that year; the former McCrory’s Department Store; the Strawberry Festival; the Bing House; and the four longest-serving mayors.

Stop by and enjoy both the beautiful mural and the pocket park, Unity in the Community, located at 102 S. Collins St. in Plant City.