The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center has opened its 2021-2022 Salute to Veterans exhibition. The exhibit is on view for the public to see now through Monday, January 3, 2022. The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center is located at 106 S. Evers St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Veterans Day 2021 was celebrated widely across the United States in small towns and big cities this year. Both citizens and veterans saluted the thousands of men and women who served in the United States armed forces.

“Veterans Day at the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center begins our annual Salute to Veterans exhibition. We extend our veterans exhibition over the holidays because many families return to visit in Plant City,” said Samantha Poirier, Plant City Photo Archives and History Center executive director.

The exhibition consists of eight 10-foot illustrated banners, over 30 photo enlargements and 800 photos of Plant City veterans. In addition, there are essays written by area school children and a slide show which runs continuously during business hours.

Visitors can enjoy the wonderful exhibit and are even treated to coffee, water and cookies at no charge.

The 2021-2022 Salute to Veterans is in its 16th year. Over the years, it has been viewed by over 6,000 visitors. The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center invites veterans to bring in their photos for scanning and inclusion in the growing collection of veterans’ photographs.

The Salute to Veterans exhibition can be viewed at any time Monday through Thursday from 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission to the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center is free of charge. It is a wonderful organization that has strived to capture and preserve the history of Plant City and its residents.

For more information on the 2021-2022 Salute to Veterans exhibition or on any other exhibits or questions about preserving history, please call the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center at 754-1578.