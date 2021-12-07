Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Christmas Offer From Hess Orthodontics

Hess Orthodontics is bringing the holiday cheer by offering $1,500 off full treatment for all new patients. This discount can be applied to a full, comprehensive treatment for either braces or Invisalign. So, no matter what you decide, you will be able to take advantage of this awesome deal. The deal is limited to December 2021 only, so act soon; spots will fill up fast. Call to get your complimentary consultation scheduled and get your smile journey started during the most wonderful time of the year.

Additional information can be found on its website, www.hessorthodontics.com, or by calling 645-4377.

Master Garage Door Co. Celebrates 24 Years And New Role In The Community

Master Garage Door Co. was established in November of 1997 by Steve and Tawnie Manning and is still family-owned and operated to this day. It offers only the highest-quality doors, openers, parts and service.

“We love our community and its people,” said Steve and Tawnie.

They are members of both the Brandon Chamber of Commerce and the Valrico FishHawk Chamber.

“Both organizations do so much for our communities and have also given us the opportunity to meet other business owners that care for our community immensely.”

Steve and Tawnie have been through the Leadership Brandon program, which has given them a whole new perspective of our community and a behind-the-scenes look at all it has to offer as well as areas/charities that really need our help. It is Steve’s privilege to serve as chair for the Leadership Brandon class of 2022.

“We look forward to serving our community for years to come,” said Steve and Tawnie.

Master Garage Door Co. Is located at 2405 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.mastergaragedoor.com or call 684-7744. You can also follow it on Facebook @mastergaragedoor.

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique Introduces New Manager

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique, Riverview’s only intimate bridal boutique, recently held a ribbon-cutting to introduce its new manager, Jami. It offers a personalized shopping experience with private suites.

“We pride ourselves on making our brides feel special and making your dress shopping an experience you will never forget,” said Owner Alison Farnan.

Satin & Lace has dresses in every style and for every budget; accessories are also available, and a seamstress will make sure that the gown will fit perfectly.

Satin & Lace is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview. To make a reservation or to find out more information, visit its website at www.satinandlacebridalboutique.com, call 381-4110 or follow it on Facebook @satinandlacebridalboutique.

Brown Comfort Systems Heating And Air Celebrates 16 Years In Business

In 2005, Deforest Brown decided to start his own heating and air conditioning company as he did not like the way big box stores treated their customers and knew that he could do better by providing reliable and honest service. Sixteen years later, his vision is still the same as when he started: to give the consumer a fair price for awesome service and be committed to providing far greater value and service than any other air conditioning company used before.

Brown Comfort Systems is located at 235 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. 230 in Apollo Beach. Additional information can be found at www.brownac.com or by calling 671-2555.

Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar Opens

Apollo Beach has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar, and it did not disappoint. It is a fun, educational wine bar with over 200 wines available by the bottle and glass, over 100 craft beers and small food plates to accompany these. Live music will also entertain guests.

It is located at 238 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach, and opening hours are Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 12 Noon-12 Midnight; and Sunday, 12 Noon-10 p.m. Additional information can be found at www.apollobeachwinebar.com or by calling 331-3907. Follow it on Facebook and Twitter @apollobeachsocietywinebar.

Jade Health Opens In Riverview

Jade Health, located at 10730 Ketchum Valley Dr. in Riverview, aims to be a proponent for the health and well-being of the community. It offers services to help you look and feel your best, including IV nutrient therapy to help boost your immune system, infrared sauna, full-body cryotherapy, skin resurfacing as well as many others.

Owner Amanda Kuhns, APRN said, “When we designed this business, we were trying to create someplace where we wanted to go but couldn’t quite find. We want you to walk in and feel like part of our family.”

For additional information, visit www.jadetampa.com, follow it on Facebook @JadeHealthTampa or Instagram @jadehealth21 or call 741-3234.

CZ’s Adventure Jumps Bounce House And Slide Rentals

CZ’s Adventure Jumps has the coolest bounce house rentals and water slide rentals. Its inflatables are brand-new and sure to wow your kids and guests. It is a family-owned party equipment rental service based in Ruskin that delivers to most of Hillsborough County. CZ’s Adventure Jumps can’t wait to make your party memorable with its selection of jumpers, inflatable water slides, combo inflatables, bounce castles and more.

Visit its website at www.czsadventurejumps.com to book your rental today. Follow it on Facebook @czsadventurejumps.

The Flying Locksmiths Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary

Owner Michael Broussard recently gathered his team and family together to celebrate the five-year anniversary of The Flying Locksmiths at its new location at 6619 S. 78 St., Ste. 120 in Riverview. The Flying Locksmiths can protect your family and possessions as well as your business with security solutions for all.

It combines experience, modern technology and business education to find the right fit for you. While defining its team as physical security specialists because they are extremely competent when it comes to rekeying your locks or installing door hardware. Its team will also implement full card access systems with security cameras and a complete, thorough security assessment of your home or building.

For additional information, visit its website at www.flyinglocksmiths.com or call 716-5341.

100% Chiropractic Opens In Brandon

100% Chiropractic is a family of full-service wellness clinics that offer cutting-edge chiropractic care, massage therapy and a full line of quality nutritional supplements. Its newest office has just opened at 911 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Its doctors, assistants and therapists care about you and your individual health goals and will work with you to make sure you turn those goals into a reality. At 100% Chiropractic, the team won’t just treat your pain, it will work to educate, inspire, empower and provide lasting care for you to live life to the fullest.

For more information, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com or call 813-662-4360. Follow it on Facebook @100chiropracticbrandonfl or Instagram @100chiropractic_brandonfl.