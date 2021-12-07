It’s the perfect time of year. The holidays are approaching, and the cooler weather invites families and friends outdoors. There’s no better time to make sure your home and outdoor spaces look their best.

Mike and Mindy Barker of Window Genie of Southeast Tampa Bay are your one-stop shop for outdoor home services. Locally and veteran-owned, they specialize in gutter cleaning, house washing, concrete/paver washing and sealing and, of course, window washing and window tinting.

Having lived in the area for over 13 years, they saw a need for a company you can trust. Have you ever paid for a job only to have it half finished or been unable to get in touch with a company when you aren’t happy? Window Genie stands by its work, and its professional team promises you will be happy with the job.

Mindy tells customers, “My husband and I are the owners. If you have an issue, we will come back and make it right. We guarantee our work. You can go to any Bob with a bucket pressure washer company, but who knows if they have insurance and knowledge?”

Think about it. When you have individuals working on ladders and with chemicals, if something goes wrong, the customer can be liable. Window Genie carries workers’ compensation insurance, so nothing ever becomes the customer’s problem.

Plus, look no further for holiday lighting. It offers professional installation and custom light measurements. It helps design your holiday lighting vision, bring and install all materials, maintain your lighting during the season and take down and store everything until next year. It’s hassle-free, and there’s no more worrying about old lights going out or using up garage space. One phone call and they will come back out.

Window Genie serves all of Brandon, Gibsonton, Lithia, Riverview, Apollo Beach, Valrico, Fish Hawk, Bloomingdale and Progress Village. To contact Window Genie to schedule an appointment or free consultation, call 906-5200 or visit www.windowgenie.com/se-tampa. You can also find the business on Facebook @Windowgenieofsetampabay.