Compiled by Jenny Bennett

FishHawk Ranch Blood Drive

FishHawk Ranch is holding a blood drive at the Osprey Club, located at 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia, on Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All donators will receive a wellness check, a One Blood blanket and a $10 e-gift card.

Online appointments are encouraged; to make an appointment to donate, please visit https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1053586.

Post 9/11 Corps Army-Navy Fundraiser At The Talking Pint

Post 9/11 Veterans Corp is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is holding a fundraiser. Come and watch the Army-Navy football game at The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro, located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, on Saturday, December 11 from 2:30 p.m. Check in at the welcome table and purchase your event wristband to earn a 15 percent discount on food and beverages. Enjoy the game and good-natured rivalry while enjoying food and drink specials, 50/50 football pool and raffles. Come out and have a good time for a great cause.

For more information on the Post 9/11 Veterans organization, visit its website at www.post911veterans.org.

Chill Cawfee Hosts ‘Bored On Sundays?’ Games Day

Board games have been found to strengthen relationships, increase brain function, reduce stress and to create happiness, creativity and confidence. Chill Cawfee is happy to host ‘Bored on Sundays?’, a day to come in and play some of the games that it has on its shelves like scrabble, chess, Othello, boggle and many more, or bring your own game to play.

Bored on Sundays? is every Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Black Cat 5K Was A Huge Success

The inaugural Black Cat 5K race organized by local cat charity A Kitten Place was a huge success and raised over $15,000. A Kitten Place would like to thank all the sponsors and donors who helped make this such a successful event and especially the community of Twin Lakes for allowing them to hold the event there.

A Kitten Place is a local cat charity that focuses its efforts on the most vulnerable in the county shelters. For more information, please visit its website at www.akittenplace.org.

Brandon League Of Fine Arts Competition

Brandon League of Fine Arts is holding its Squares Off competition at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. All entries must be square with a minimum size of 5 inches to a maximum of 24 inches, weighing no more than 5 lbs.

Take-in day is on Friday, December 17 with a reception on Thursday, January 13, 2022, where prizes will be awarded. For full entry information, please contact the Brandon League of Fine Arts at blfa33511@gmail.com.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event, held on the fourth Tuesday of every month starting on September 28, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a concession stand is available for refreshments.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Congregation Beth Shalom Men’s Club Meeting

The Men’s Club of Congregation Beth Shalom will be meeting on Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at Jesse’s Steak and Seafood, located at 524 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. You do not need to be a member of the congregation to join in the camaraderie.

Visit its website at www.bethshalom-brandon.org for more information.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. All like-minded individuals are invited to join them at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. For those uncomfortable meeting in person, you may join on Zoom by going to Mobilize to register.

For more information, visit the website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org or call 677-8300 and leave a message.

No December Meeting For The Alafia Republican Club

The Alafia Republican club will not be holding a meeting in December. The January meeting will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by a guest speaker at 7 p.m.