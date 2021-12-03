The Lions Club first began in 1917 with a mission to empower volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being. It also wanted to strengthen communities and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, while encouraging peace and international understanding. Lions strive to be global leaders in community and humanitarian services.

“The Lions Clubs are for anyone who is service-minded—basically for people who just want to help others but don’t know where to start,” said LaTonyia Roberson, membership coordinator for the FishHawk Lions Club. “Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest nonprofit service organization, made up of nearly 1.5 million men and women in over 200 countries. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. Its missions include diabetes, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.”

This holiday season, the FishHawk Lions Club is helping four local families have a wonderful Christmas. The club had some funds left over from its recent bingo fundraisers and Christmas luminary sales, so it decided it wanted to bless four families this holiday.

“We had about $800 leftover and we thought, ‘What else can we do?’ So, we decided at our last meeting that we would adopt to bless four families from our community,” Roberson said. “We decided to start with $200 for each family, but then our new member, Holly DiMemmo, has a Scentsy business and she said she wanted to host fundraisers for the families. So, the club decided to partner with her to bump off the money for each family. That fundraiser will be going on for the next month, but we are currently looking for the four families to bless. We did find one family, but we are working with local schools to find the other three families.”

If you know of any families the FishHawk Lions Club could help this holiday season, please contact the club at fishhawklionsclub@gmail.com.

If you’d like to participate in its Scentsy Fundraiser, you can go to the fundraiser’s link on the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fishhawklionsclub.