This year’s Winter Village and outdoor ice skating rink will be bigger and better than ever. It is a great holiday activity for the whole family. The Winter Village is located in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in downtown Tampa. The Winter Village is open through January 2, 2022.

New to the holiday celebrations this year is the Tampa Bay Lighting-themed 360-degree holiday light show with illuminated trees synchronized to music. Also new are the festivities that are expanding at Lykes Gaslight Square Park, with Sweet Street at The Square featuring Sweet Mama’s Ice Cream shop along with beautiful lighting, local shops and activities every Sunday.

Back this year is the popular Winter Village Express. The family-friendly excursion takes you from Downtown’s Whiting Station to Ybor and back on the TECO Line Streetcar. The one-hour trip features a holiday sing-along, holiday trivia, milk and cookies and added surprises along the way. The Winter Village Express only runs on Sunday evenings.

In addition to the 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink, the Winter Village features random Santa sightings, the Curtis Hixon Choo Choo and shopping and beverage options. The Curtis Hixon Choo Choo is a 12-seat, three-car, trackless train that makes a 10-minute loops around the park during the light show.

You must purchase and reserve tickets for ice skating in advance. Tickets are $17 and include skate rentals.

The Winter Village is open seven days a week, with the exception of Thanksgiving. It is also subject to weather conditions.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the Winter Village experience, and this will be our most memorable year yet,” said Shaun Drinkard, senior director of public programming and operations at the Tampa Downtown Partnership. “We are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Lightning this year. You will see a lot of new holiday decorations in honor of our back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions,” added Drinkard.

“We are growing the celebrations throughout downtown Tampa and creating a destination that everyone can enjoy for the entire holiday season,” said Lynda Remund, president and CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

“We are also happy to support our small businesses, who can help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list,” added Remund.

For information on hours and to reserve tickets for ice skating, please visit www.wintervillagetampa.com.