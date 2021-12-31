Many of us ponder New Year’s resolutions and come up with novel ideas. Some follow through, implement and stick with their resolutions. Others try for a month or so, then find reasons to stop.

My curiosity got the best of me, so I asked some family members, friends and co-workers for their alleged commitments to a New Year’s resolution. Many were practical, well thought through and humorous.

The best comments, in my opinion, follow:

Stop planting. Give away more plants. Work on the side yard and get it back to how it used to look.

Work less, garden more. Have tools sharpened. Teach cats to pull weeds. (Challenging when you have inside felines!)

Convince friends to come over for a yard party and put them to work? (Good luck!)

Smell more flowers. Plant more vegetables and eat them.

Attend a composting, microirrigation and rainwater harvesting workshop next year to learn how to make my own soil amendments and save water and money.

Do a little bit in your yard every day. Be more aware of the right location for plants (sun, shade, water). Still weed, even though I am afraid of snakes.

For information about upcoming horticultural programs, use your browser to access our ‘Hillsborough County Extension Calendar of Events.’ Click on upcoming events, view what interests you and register for workshops.

It’s not too late to consider or commit to a New Year’s resolution. Creating one is the easy step. Making it happen and sticking to the commitment is more challenging. Good luck, and here’s to wishing all of you safe and wonderful holidays.

Lynn Barber is the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ agent for UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County. Contact her at labarber@ufl.edu.