As they say in the movies, “that’s a wrap.” After more than 20 years, David Weekley Homes, one of the nation’s largest privately owned homebuilders, has closed its last home in FishHawk Ranch. It has also reached another significant milestone: closing on its 5,000th home since launching in the Tampa area in 1996.

The final FishHawk home, the Lorenzo floor plan, was sold in FishHawk’s Encore community, an age-restricted village designed for active adults featuring low-maintenance, single-story homes and a 5,000-square-foot amenity center.

David Weekley Homes sold its first home in FishHawk Ranch in the first quarter of 1999. In total, it has sold 13 percent (1,054) of the homes sold in the now closed-out community of 7,947 homes. At the time, FishHawk Ranch was a trailblazing community that focused on walkability, outdoor spaces where residents could connect with one another and a system of greenspaces and paths that connected the neighborhood to educational facilities.

Even though the opportunity to purchase a new David Weekley Home in FishHawk Ranch has passed, David Weekley continues to sell new homes in the Tampa area. It is currently selling in the communities of Bexley, North River Ranch, Persimmon Park, Payne Park Village, Waterset, Isles at BayView, Copeland Creek and Westshore Village. Its Urban and Central Living Collections are being sold in South Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“David Weekley Homes is continuing to build award-winning homes in stunning communities for today’s buyers in Tampa,” said Mike Foster, division president for David Weekley Homes. “We are also expanding as far south as Venice and north to San Antonio.”

David Weekley Homes has built its legacy on quality homebuilding and has earned many accolades for its success. It was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes ‘America’s Best Builder,’ ‘National Housing Quality Award’ and ‘National Builder of the Year.’ The company has also appeared 15 times on Fortune magazine’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For®’ list.

For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com. Homebuyers interested in learning more about David Weekley Homes in Tampa can contact 422-6100.