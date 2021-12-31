A group of local soccer players recently had the chance to do what they love on the national stage. The Florida Hawks FC U13 Girls team, who play in the Girls Academy (GA) League through the IMG Ascender Affiliate program, headed to California last month to play in the Champions League.

According to Coach Joe Savino, the girls, representing IMG, played three games during the showcase and won the first game 3-1 vs TSJ Virginia, won game two 7-0 vs SC del Sol Arizona and lost game three 3-0 vs Michigan Jaguars.

“It was a tremendous event for the players and families as they got to participate with and see some of the best female soccer players and teams across the country in all age groups,” said Savino, a FishHawk resident who is also the club’s vice president of the board and competitive coordinator.

The girls qualified to play in the showcase, and a follow-up event in Florida in March, due to their performance in league play and tournaments so far this year.

“Both events are scouted by over 100 college team coaches and U.S. national team representatives,” said Savino.

Florida Hawks FC offers competitive soccer for boys and girls from 6 to 18 years of age and recreational teams from 4 to 11 years of age, with practices taking place at the FishHawk Sports Complex. There are also Tampa Area Recreational Soccer Association (TARSA) teams for players U11 to U19 and adult recreational programs for players 19 and older.

The club started its affiliate program with IMG, which is based in Bradenton, last year. The program allows select competitive players to gain exposure to IMG Academy training and performance plans and participate in high level games. Through this affiliate program, the U13 girls are able to play in the GA League.

Registration will begin soon for the winter TARSA, and recreational seasons and try-outs for the club’s competitive teams are scheduled for early May.

For information on all these programs, visit www.floridahawksfc.com.