Residents have been reading digitally more than ever in the last year. Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative recently announced that it reached 2 million digital checkouts for the second year in a row. From January 1 to November 23, 2021, library customers borrowed two million e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines.

Tampa-Hillsborough Public Libraries reached the milestone more quickly than it did in 2020, having already reached one million checkouts by June 15. Readers are turning to the library’s digital collection for their information and entertainment in part because of the ease and convenience of the libraries’ online platforms. Customers can access digital titles from the comfort of their homes through the Libby app and OverDrive.

The public library system began offering digital magazines for the first time in 2021. While e-books and e-magazines are popular among library customers, e-books take the award for most downloaded item with over 28,000 e-books rented per week.

‘Top 5 Adult eBook Titles’ from Saturday, January 1, 2021-Wednesday, November 23, 2021

1. The Four Winds

2. The Midnight Library

3. A Time for Mercy

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

5. The Last Thing He Told Me

‘Top 5 Adult eAudio Titles’ from January 1, 2021-November 23, 2021

1. A Promised Land

2. Greenlights

3. The Four Winds

4. The Midnight Library

5. The Duke and I: Bridgerton Series, Book 1

‘Top 5 OverDrive Magazines’ in 2021

1. Us Weekly

2. HGTV Magazine

3. The Economist

4. Woman’s World

5. The New Yorker

‘Top 5 Young Adult Fiction Titles’ in 2021

1. Shadow and Bone

2. Midnight Sun

3. Six of Crows

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses

5. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

For a complete list of library locations, holiday hours and information on how to apply for a library card, visit hcplc.org.