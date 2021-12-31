Freedom Alliance, a military support organization, has now awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to the children of fallen or wounded military heroes in the 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The scholarships are provided to students who have a parent that was killed or permanently disabled in the service of our country.

“It’s not enough to simply mourn the death or injury of a service member,” explained Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “A grateful nation must also care for the children of its fallen and wounded heroes and help them achieve their dreams. Our team at Freedom Alliance has humbly accepted that responsibility, and in doing so, our own lives—and the lives of our supporters—have been greatly enriched by those we serve.”

Freedom Alliance has experienced tremendous growth in its scholarship program. At the time of the 9/11 attacks, Freedom Alliance had awarded scholarships to 12 students for a total of $79,000. In 2021, 583 students received scholarships totaling $2.3 million, and over the last 20 years, Freedom Alliance has helped more than 2,000 individual students complete their studies at trade schools, community colleges and four-year institutions.

A Freedom Alliance scholarship is awarded based on the parent’s military service and if one child in the family is eligible, siblings are likely to also qualify if they choose to continue their education after high school.

The top five areas of study among our students are: nursing, psychology, biology, business and mechanical engineering. Scholarship recipients carry an average GPA of 3.21 out of 4.0, hail from all 50 states and their parents have served in each branch of the armed forces as well as fought in various campaigns, including Afghanistan, Iraq, the Persian Gulf War, Beirut, Mogadishu and others.

Freedom Alliance was founded by Lt. Col. Oliver North, USMC (Ret.), who served for 22 years and was decorated with the Silver Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal for valor and two Purple Hearts for wounds in combat. In addition to providing more than $20 million in college scholarships, Freedom Alliance has helped thousands of injured veterans with recreational rehabilitation, care packages, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs, new vehicles and more.

Learn more about Freedom Alliance at freedomalliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.