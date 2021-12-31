Over 400 school board members, superintendents and education leaders attended the 76th annual FSBA/FADSS Joint Conference for a week of leadership development, networking and training. This event is a joint planning effort of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) and Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS), as well as the Florida Education Legislative Liaisons (FELL), Florida Education Risk Management Association (FERMA), Florida School Boards Attorney Association (FSBAA) and the Sunshine State School Public Relations Association (SUNSPRA).

Speakers included award-winning motivational speaker and author Simon Bailey, 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year Sarah Painter and award-winning documentary filmmaker and speaker Brett Culp. The conference also featured three separate panel discussions with superintendents, principals, assistant principals and student leaders. These panels included important conversations about how all stakeholders can work together to improve student achievement. In addition to keynote speakers and breakout sessions, the associations also conducted annual business meetings.

“After the last year and a half of limited physical interaction due to COVID-19, it is clear that it is more important than ever for our members and district staff to interact, collaborate and network to discuss and create solutions to the many education issues that are prevalent in our local, state and national dialogue,” commented FSBA Executive Director Andrea Messina. “This event provided new inspiration for school board members and superintendents to continue to lead, ensuring their public schools reflect their community’s priorities.”

“As a member of the FSBA board of directors, it was my pleasure to attend and engage with so many educational leaders across the state. We had the opportunity to enhance our governance skills as well as learn some best practices from many of our colleagues,” said Melissa Snively, a Hillsborough County School Board member representing east and south county communities.

The mission of FSBA is to increase student achievement through the development of effective school board leadership and advocacy for public education. Association members will next convene in January for the Annual Day in the Legislature, a Tallahassee advocacy event.

To learn more, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.