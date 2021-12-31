Fans of adult fiction are in for a treat thanks to a local author. FishHawk resident and Randall Middle School teacher Maria DeVivo’s new novel, Witch of the Black Circle, is available for e-book preorder this month.

“For as long as I can remember, I always wanted to be an author,” said DeVivo, who has lived in FishHawk since 2005. “From early on, I knew my imagination was just too large to be contained, and one way or another, it needed to be unleashed on the world.”

DeVivo, who has published seven novels so far and is on schedule to have five releases this year, described the latest true adult horror.

“I’ve always written dark subject matter—I live in that strange, gothic world in my head—but this is my first true adult horror novel,” she explained. “There are no holds barred with this one. Nothing is off limits. My other books are pretty tame compared to this.”

According to DeVivo, Witch of the Black Circle a story about a girl whose mother has always told her she was cursed by a witch, is inspired by true events.

“Growing up on Long Island, NY in the 1980s and living through the time known as the Satanic Panic Era was interesting, to say the least,” she said. “I drew upon a lot of personal experiences and blended it with what was going on culturally at that time. The tagline isn’t just for shock value.”

In addition to writing, DeVivo teaches English Language Arts (ELA) and journalism at Randall Middle School but said this book is not for her students to read.

“This book is for anyone who likes horror and 80s nostalgia, doesn’t have a weak stomach and isn’t shy from adult content,” she said. “This one is definitely 18-plus.”

Witch of the Black Circle is available for e-book preorder and will be released on Monday, March 7. This month, DeVivo will attend Central Florida Comic Con in Lakeland on Saturday and Sunday, January 15 and 16 and will speak on a panel on writing. To learn more about her books and appearances, visit www.mariadevivo.com.