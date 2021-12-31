By Lily Belcher

On December 11, FishHawk Strong’s softball team won their third consecutive FishHawk Adult Softball League Championship in a 14-8 victory over Starling. The December championship ended the fall season, which runs from August to December, after a six-team playoff race between FishHawk neighborhood teams.

The game started out with Starling taking an early 6-2 lead in the first inning. FishHawk Strong’s pitching, specifically Jason Nordberg, managed to hold the Starling offense to just two more runs after the first inning while their offense came to life. In the next three innings, FishHawk Strong would put up six runs, led by Jeff Parker, Chris Bauer and Alex Torres. They scored six more in the last half of the game, making the final score 14-8.

FishHawk Strong, previously known as Tern Wood Softball, joined the FishHawk Adult Softball League in 2012.

“It is a resident run amenity in FishHawk Ranch,” explained Team Captain and Coach Bob Abruzzese. “It started with four teams. They would play two games and then bring food and beverages and hang out together. This was a great way to meet the neighbors.”

The softball league was started in 1998 as a way for FishHawk community members to get to know their neighbors and has expanded to eight teams since, and, as a whole, the league has raised over $100,000 for families and charities. Games are scheduled for every other Saturday, except for holidays, and practice schedules are determined by each team.

FishHawk Strong’s team has a lineup of 12 players that carried them to the fall championship.

“We don’t have a true MVP; almost every week, we have different players contributing to our wins,” said Abruzzese. “Jeff Parker is the closest we have to an MVP. Jeff has great knowledge of the game and knows the players from other teams. He is very helpful in positioning our defense and a great hitter.”

FishHawk Strong is always looking for new players that are 18 or older and residents of FishHawk Ranch Proper. To join or for more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/fishhawksoftball or contact Abruzzese at fhstrongsoftball@yahoo.com.