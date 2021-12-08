Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to enhance, improve and transform their communities by accepting applications for the 2022 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.

The 2022 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program provides up to $5,000 of funding for neighborhood organizations that want to strengthen and engage their communities through innovative and creative community projects.

Established in 1988, the 2022 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program is focused on encouraging neighborhoods to invest in their future and create a legacy for years to come. The categories are designed to engage neighborhoods and neighborhood organizations and empower them to enrich their communities.

The 2022 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program categories are: Neighborhood Identification, Leadership Empowerment, Safety Opportunities and Education, Environmental Enhancements, Health and Wellness Engagement, Emergency Preparedness as well as Neighborhood and Community Innovation.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, December 17. Visit hcflgov.net/minigrant to learn more about the grant application process and requirements and to complete the application. The application is comprised of four parts: Neighborhood Organization Information, which needs to include pertinent information about your neighborhood organization; Proposal Project Information, which much include a description and details about the proposed project; Budget Proposal and Worksheet, which will provide a detailed budget proposal and narrative; and finally, a volunteer proposal and form, which explains that projects must be resident-led and must include a list of volunteers who will participate in the project in the online application.

Grants will be awarded the week of Monday, January 31, 2022.

Applicants are encouraged to be innovative, original and to select a project that is creative, engaging, enduring, and unites the community.

Neighborhood, civic, homeowner and crime watch associations in Hillsborough County that are registered with Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations are eligible to apply, including those in Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. If a neighborhood or organization isn’t registered, registration is available on www.hillsboroughcounty.org.

Many Riverview area communities have received grants in the past, including Lake St. Charles, which used the money to develop an app for residents.

For more information, visit hcflgov.net/minigrant.