By Brad Stager

Hillsborough County’s efforts to fix roads needing potholes filled and a fresh coat of asphalt are getting a boost as local officials prepare to spend about $40 million on road improvements.

The county is using $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars as well as an additional $5 million the board of county commissioners (BOCC) approved to fund the roadwork. The ARPA funding was approved in March and includes money to support transportation needs.

Overall, eight major roadway corridors will be resurfaced, as will 89 neighborhood roads. Repairs will be made to an additional 32 roads. The resurfacing and repair work will improve about 285 miles of what transportation officials refer to as ‘lane miles’ of Hillsborough County roads.

Two of the eight major resurfacing projects affect roads in Central and Southern Hillsborough County. In Brandon, Oakfield Dr. will be resurfaced from S. Lakewood Dr. to S. Parsons Ave. In Gibsonton, Riverview Dr. from S. U.S. Hwy. 41 to Alafia Dr. in Gibsonton will also be resurfaced.

Brandon area roads that are being resurfaced include Orangewalk, Elk Spring, Windhorst Ridge and Branda Vista Drs., as well as Robin Hill Cir. and Lakehurst Way.

In Summerfield, resurfacing projects include Melinda, Glenshire, Spottswood and Dixon Drs., as well as Stanford and Sumner Rds., Lovers Ln. and Entrance Way.

Hinson and Ranch Rds. as well as Harder Oaks Ave. in Valrico will receive road surface upgrades.

In Bloomingdale, Bell Grande, Hickory Creek, Shady Leaf, Emerald Creek and Holleman Drs. as well as Coppertree Cir. will have resurfacing performed.

In the Balm/Wimauma area, Long Rifle Dr., River Estates Dr. and Bledsoe Loop’s road surfaces will be improved.

In Ruskin, Sweeney Dr. and 33rd St. will see resurfacing improvements, as will Eagle Palm Dr. and Valerie Ln. in Riverview and Old Big Bend Rd. in Gibsonton.

There will also be localized repair work performed on Bentwood, Faxton, New Bedford and Seton Hall Drs., as well as Meadowlark Ln. in the Sun City Center area and a section of Old Mulrennan Rd. in Valrico.

During the BOCC’s discussion about the road work during its November 17 meeting, Commissioner Ken Hagan highlighted how some projects to fix long-standing road problems will finally get some attention.

“Some have been on our unfunded list for over a decade and now we do have a funding source that will address our needs,” he said.