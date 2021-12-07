By Madison Trowbridge, Ph.D., Springs Scientist, Southwest Florida Water Management District

Florida has the largest concentration of springs in the world, with more than 200 springs within the boundaries of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. These natural wonders rely on rainfall to replenish their water source, and Dr. Madison Trowbridge explained how the rainy season provides big benefits for Florida’s springs.

Q: What is spring flow?

A: Spring flow is the amount of water that discharges from a spring vent, or in most cases a collection of spring vents, and is the primary feature of a spring system. Spring flow creates and maintains the spring run. Without adequate flow, the ecology and human use potential of the spring run diminishes. There are five first-magnitude springs in the district that collectively discharge more than one billion gallons of water per day.

Q: What drives spring flow?

A: The amount of rainfall a region receives directly affects the amount of water that is discharged from the spring, which is what we call flow. Rain falls to the ground where it is absorbed by Florida’s limestone aquifer, known as the Floridan aquifer. Once absorbed, the limestone holds the water like a sponge and the water becomes part of our aquifer. The water level in the aquifer is the driving force for spring flow. As rain is absorbed into the aquifer, it increases the water level in the aquifer, and creates greater and stronger flow in the springs.

Q: What happens to springs when there is not ample rainfall?

A: Rainfall patterns strongly influence the amount of groundwater that discharges from a spring, and rainfall has been generally lower since the 1960s. Because of that, we have seen a reduction in discharge in our springs during the past 60 years. Discharge affects flow in a spring system, and flow plays a significant role in maintaining the ecological health of many springs.

Q: Where can I learn more about springs?

A: You can learn more about the five first-magnitude spring groups in the district, Rainbow River, Crystal River/Kings Bay, Homosassa River, Chassahowitzka River and Weeki Wachee River, by visiting watermatters.org/springs.