Once again, Tampa’s majestic movie palace, Tampa Theatre, will celebrate the holiday season with its Holiday Classics movie series. Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “When you visit Tampa Theatre, you are not just coming for a movie, you are coming for an experience.”

Witecki added, “One of the brightest and most beloved of those experiences is the tradition of sharing favorite holiday films on the big screen with family and friends, and singing along to Christmas carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before the show.”

This is something that you will not want to miss. There is nothing like seeing these classic films on the big screen in a beautifully restored treasure like Tampa Theatre.

On Sunday, December 5, come sing along with White Christmas. The show begins at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, December 12, attendees will enjoy a showing of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The festivities begin at 3 p.m.

Then, It’s a Wonderful Life will be shown seven times beginning on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. You can then see it on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. It will then be shown at 7 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, December 20 to 23.

The wonderful family-favorite Elf, starring everyone’s favorite elf, Buddy, will be shown on Sunday, December 26 at 3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre is also partnering with the Junior League of Tampa this holiday season to help provide diapers to families in need. Guests attending Holiday Classics film screenings can help by bringing in disposable diapers of any type, size or brand; wipes; and diaper cream, or by purchasing items off of the Junior League of Tampa’s Amazon Wish List.

Tickets for Sing-Along White Christmas are $13 ($10 for Tampa Theatre members). All other Holiday Classics movie series are $10 ($7 for Tampa Theatre members). Tickets can be purchased online at www.tampatheatre.org or by visiting the theater’s box office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.

For more information on the Holiday Classics movie series and all of the other movies and events offered by Tampa Theatre, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.