Are you looking for something different to do in this beautiful December weather? Then head out to the Little Manatee River State Park on Saturday, December 4 for the third annual Treasure Hunt.

Held by the Friends of Little Manatee River State Park, a 501(c)(3) CI support organization for the park, the treasure hunt will allow participants to follow a map on foot or horseback through the parks trails to locate one or all 10 locations marked on the map.

Each location will have a bucket with keys that will give participants a chance to win a prize valued at $25 or more, such as camping trips, horseback riding trips, canoe or kayak trips, gift certificates and more.

Cathy Moore, with the Friends of Little Manatee River State Park, explained that the group puts on events in the park to bring attention to the park and to help fund projects that otherwise would not be done or completed.

“Our events have been put on hold because of the pandemic, but we are now ready to bring these events back for the enjoyment of the public in our great outdoors at Little Manatee River State Park,” said Moore.

The entry fee to the event is $25 per participant in advance or $30 on the day of the event. Each entry comes with lunch, a drink and dessert. Extra lunches are $8 for those just wanting to come and enjoy the event. There will also be donkey bingo and a silent auction of numerous interesting items donated by local businesses and supporters. All profits from the event stay in the park for park projects.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the event will take place from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. All keys must be returned by 1:30 p.m. and deposited in the treasure chest with the corresponding number. The drawing for winners will take place at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org or call 677-9291. If you wish to rent a horse for the event, call Wolfe’s Born to Ride at 941-812-1980 or email borntoride09@gmail.com.

Little Manatee River State Park is located at 215 Lightfoot Rd. in Wimauma, only 4 miles south of Sun City Center on U.S. 301.