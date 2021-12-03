Tampa Bay may not see snow this holiday season, but soon it’ll be raining tacos. To help local taquerias and get people out into the community, Taco Tours is filling stockings across the Bay area with a one-of-a-kind experience: its first annual 2022 Tampa Bay Taco Tour book.

Created by a Bloomingdale resident, throughout all of 2022, this pocket-size book will guide passholders on their own schedule to more than 20 of the best locally owned taquerias in the Tampa Bay area, where they’ll receive free tacos from each one. And because the inspiration for the book was to help local restaurants thrive after the challenges brought on by the pandemic, businesses are not charged to be included in the book.

Perfect as stocking stuffers or holiday gifts, the 2022 Tampa Bay Taco Tour book tops the list for many Bay area residents, and not just because it’s filled with free tacos.

With so many taco spots throughout the Tampa Bay area, this unique program helps residents explore different areas while sampling the goods along the way.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” said Taco Tours Owner and Valrico resident Ryan Brown. “It’s great for the holidays because it gives people a unique experience they can enjoy all year, but it’s great for the community because it helps restaurants gain new customers and keep their doors open.”

With a new book releasing each year, the 2022 Tampa Bay Taco Tour book includes three free tacos from each restaurant. Books can be purchased now at www.getyourtacos.com and passholders can claim their free tacos between Saturday, January 1, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022. If free tacos weren’t enough of an incentive, passholders will also earn a chance to win cash and prizes.

From Dunedin to Plant City, St. Petersburg to Wesley Chapel and just about everywhere in between, Taco Tours has partnered with more than 20 taquerias in an effort to get people back out into the community exploring and supporting local businesses. Taco lovers are encouraged to follow Taco Tours on Facebook and Instagram @tacotourstampabay for special promos and discounts.

Brown aims to use every book purchased to help make a difference in the community, which is why he is also donating a portion of the book proceeds to local charities. For more information or to learn how businesses can partner with Taco Tours, visit www.getyourtacos.com.