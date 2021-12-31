Coming up on its third year, The Reception is a one-of-a-kind wedding planning extravaganza that should not be missed. With 2022 being projected to be the biggest year in the wedding industry, The Reception will take place at the perfect time.

“Over the past few months and even weeks, we have seen a spike in wedding and special event space requests,” said Ashley McChesney, director of events at Armature Works. “We’re excited to welcome couples back into our spaces and look forward to being a part of their big day.”

The Reception is not your typical wedding expo. Guests can expect live demonstrations from 45 vendors, two staged wedding ceremonies, as well as a ‘Reception’ with live music, light bites and desserts in The Gathering, all aimed to help guests visualize their big day.

Some of the best local wedding and reception-related vendors in the Tampa Bay area will be on-site showcasing everything that goes into your special day. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with an array of local vendors, such as photographers, florists, DJs, live musicians, cake artists, stationary and gift providers, preferred caterers, party and furniture rentals and more.

Experience this exclusive event on Tuesday, January 11 from 5-8 p.m. in The Gathering and its adjacent pre-function event spaces at Armature Works. Tickets for The Reception are just $20 and includes entry plus one guest, a complimentary glass of champagne as well as keepsake tote bag. Purchasers may add additional guests at checkout for $10 a person. Tickets do not include service fees.

Once a maintenance and storage warehouse for TECO (Tampa Electric Company) streetcars and trolleys more than a century ago, Armature Works is now a fully restored mixed-use building that breathes new life into the historic Tampa Heights neighborhood. Armature Works includes the Heights Public Market, a variety of restaurants and bars, a 10,000-square-foot gathering space, two pre-function event spaces totaling nearly 9,000 square feet, a 2,500-square-foot theater and ‘Bay 3,’ a 11,000-square-foot co-shared workspace. In addition, Armature Works hosts over 500 private events and programs more than 200 public events annually.

For more information or to purchase tickets to this event, visit www.armatureworks.com/the-reception.