The holiday season is in full swing, and this year, Westfield Brandon has a lot to offer. The mall recently partnered with Afterpay, which is a buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) service for shoppers and has implemented other programs to make shopping easier this month as well as traditional events for the whole family, including Visit with Santa, Pet Photos and much more.

“This year, we are also making holiday shopping as convenient as possible by providing services such as Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS), Answers on the Spot, curbside pickup services and more,” said Dawn Arvidson, marketing director at Westfield Brandon.

BOPIS is a convenient way to avoid any unnecessary shipping delays with convenient local pickup, and Answers on the Spot, also known as Ask an Elf, gives people a chance to ask questions via texting to 537-3587. Questions may relate to inquiring about a certain store’s hours of operation and so forth during the mall’s hours.

BNPL is another convenient way to shop for interest-free gifts at the destination’s most coveted retailers. For instance, Buckle is one of the numerous retailers that got involved with the BNPL and curbside services. Buckle launched its company-wide BNPL service to all of its 400-plus stores.

According to Arvidson, shoppers hit the mall early this year, seeking out the best deals on merchandise. In fact, Cameron Morgan, a store manager at Buckle, can attest to that. He also noticed people shopping a little bit early this year.

“As the days become busier, our team aims to continue adhering to Buckle’s mission statement, which is to create the most enjoyable shopping experience possible for our guests,” Morgan said.

For more information, visit www.westfield.com/brandon. The mall is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For a list of extended hours, check out www.westfield.com/brandon/access or call 661-6255.