The New Year is bringing many new things to Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association.

“We are having a new pop-up tea blending class with Regalitea called our Mad Hatter’s Tea Blending Class,” said the center’s executive director, Libby Hopkins. “This will be a super fun event and we ask that all of our guests wear big hats and go over the top with their outfits. Let Alice in Wonderland be your inspiration for your hat and outfit for the evening.”

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Blending class will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association from 6-9 p.m. The class costs $40 and includes tea blending supplies, food and wine.

“This class is limited to 50 guests, so you will need to purchase your tickets as soon as possible because you don’t want to miss all the fun,” said Hopkins.

Since Center Place’s recent Drag Queen Bingo was a huge, sellout event for the center, they have decided to bring this fun event back to Center Place in February.

“Freya Rose Young will be back, calling bingo again at Center Place,” Hopkins said. “Freya’s bingo helped Center Place raise $7K at our last bingo. All of our guests have been calling and emailing us asking when we are having our next Drag Queen Bingo, so Freya and I have picked February 10 for our next bingo. This one will be Valentine’s Day-themed too since the date is so close to Valentine’s Day.”

This event will sell out, so get your tickets soon. Tickets are $40 and include bingo cards, wine and food. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and raffle prices. “All the funds raised will go to our art and theater programs for children and adults,” Hopkins said.

Speaking of children’s art programs, Center Place will be adding more children, tween and teen art classes in the coming year with Center Place’s art teachers, Justin White and Alejandro Algarin.

“Justin will be adding some more tweens and teen abstract art classes in the New Year,” Hopkins said. “He already teaches adult abstract art, so he wanted to offer these classes to younger students.”

Algarin’s Street Art was a fall pilot art program that did very well, so Center Place has decided to make it one of its regular art classes for children and tweens.

“Alejandro’s class did very well this past fall, so we are excited to continue to offer his class for the spring,” said Hopkins.

For more information about Center Place’s upcoming pop-up classes and all its art classes, you can visit its new website at www.centerplacebrandon.com or call Center Place at 685-8888.