Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Chill Cawfee Hosts ‘Bored On Sundays?’ Games Day

Board games have been found to strengthen relationships, increase brain function, reduce stress and to create happiness, creativity and confidence. Chill Cawfee is happy to host ‘Bored on Sundays?’, a day to come in and play some of the games that it has on its shelves like scrabble, chess, Othello, boggle and many more, or bring your own game to play.

Bored on Sundays? is every Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Veterans Art Program

The Veterans Art Program is open to veterans of foreign wars. There is no fee, no artistic skill needed, no surveys or record keeping and no reason not to join. It takes place every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon at Center Place, which is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. To register for the class, call 685-8888.

Black Cat 5K Was A Huge Success

The inaugural Black Cat 5K race organized by local cat charity A Kitten Place was a huge success and raised over $15,000. A Kitten Place would like to thank all the sponsors and donors who helped make this such a successful event and especially the community of Twin Lakes for allowing them to hold the event there.

A Kitten Place is a local cat charity that focuses its efforts on the most vulnerable in the county shelters. For more information, please visit its website at www.akittenplace.org.

Art Program For Families With Down Syndrome Children And Teens

Center Place’s community partner, the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay (DSATB), will be offering its free 3-2-1 Art program for families with children and teens who have Down syndrome. The program will take place at Center Place twice a month on the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. and the third Sunday of each month from 3-4 p.m.

The students will use art as a way of expression and communication. The class will also help its students develop social skills and learn how to interact with other students and teachers in a classroom setting.

If you would like to preregister your child for this program, please contact Center Place at 685-8888. Children and families must be prescreened for this program before they may register.

Nashville Duo Playing In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) is welcoming Nashville duo Dave & Daphne to its campus on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. Dave & Daphne’s concerts have all the energy of a Las Vegas-style show with solid country music roots; they have appeared in such major venues as Nashville Now, the CMA Awards and the Grand Ole Opry.

SCCUMC is located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. A donation of $10 is requested at the door for this concert. For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals, please contact Kevin Goodenow at 362-0956 or visit the SCCUMC website at www.sccumc.com.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event, held on the fourth Tuesday of every month, the next date is Tuesday, December 28, will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a concession stand is available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Snow Days At The Florida Aquarium

Snow is in the forecast at The Florida Aquarium for Sunday, December 26 through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Join in all the frosty festivities with membership or general admission, from a Winter Wonderland dance party to an epic battle where you will throw snowballs at the pollution monsters and other interactive experiences.

No December Meeting For The Alafia Republican Club

The Alafia Republican club will not be holding a meeting in December. The January meeting will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by a guest speaker at 7 p.m.