Darren Impson, owner of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling of Tampa, has launched the company’s key initiative as the Official Property Restoration Company of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the University of South Florida Bulls. Recently, as partners with the Bulls, the firm was the official game presenter during the November 12 Salute to Service game, where the Bulls played against the Cincinnati Bearcats in a highly viewed, nationally televised game, and where local first responders were honored.

Impson and his staff provided first responders and game attendees information about safety and emergency response efforts during storms, catastrophic events, fires, floods and mold damage, along with giveaways to help during home and office emergencies. Impson also provided first responders with free tickets to the Bulls’ home games throughout the season.

During the game on November 12, Paul Davis staff and all in attendance publicly honored first responders during a stadium-wide recognition ceremony and acknowledgement of the sacrifices they make every day to help keep Tampa Bay residents and visitors safe. The initiative is also shared on local media, email blasts and social media, plus in-game videoboards, to name a few.

Paul Davis also supports local firefighters with sponsoring the Tampa firefighters’ annual Tampa Fire 5K, which benefits pediatric burn survivors who are funded to go to Camp Hopetake, a weeklong summer camp in Tampa for previously burned children of all ages. Impson and his office team have helped to fund the burn camp for many years with a safe and supportive environment for kids to share their feelings and interact with other young burn victims from all over Florida. The camp is free of charge to all who attend.

According to Impson, the camp’s nonthreatening atmosphere allows young people to enjoy activities such as going to Busch Gardens, Universal Studios, Disney World, Adventure Island, Tampa Bay Rays games, swimming, bowling, fishing, games, crafts, movies and more as children cope with the social and emotional scars associated with their injuries.

“Our work with high-profile sports teams allows us to have a more powerful voice to help many individuals and families,” said Impson. “The philanthropic programs are just some of the activities we have in place and examples of the service culture throughout the Paul Davis organization,” he said. “The franchise office and corporate mission is to serve and give back to local communities through providing quality work and extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need.”

The campaign is a part of Paul Davis’ Social Purpose Initiative to serve through actions and charitable deeds, and where businesses and staff can touch and improve the lives of many who are not so fortunate.

“In our social purpose efforts, what we do and who we are will always be joined together,” said Impson, who has owned and operated the Paul Davis office in Tampa for more than 18 years.

His father initially purchased the Tampa franchise in 1999. Impson’s firm in Tampa is among the top 10 producing Paul Davis offices in the U.S. and Canada. Impson also has business interests in the Paul Davis Pasco and Hernando County franchise offices. The Tampa Bay office is located at 1611 Allison Woods Ln. in Tampa. Visit the company website at https://tampa.pauldavis.com and #firstserveothers.