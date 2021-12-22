Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique Introduces New Manager

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique, Riverview’s only intimate bridal boutique, recently held a ribbon-cutting to introduce its new manager, Jami. It offers a personalized shopping experience with private suites.

“We pride ourselves on making our brides feel special and making your dress shopping an experience you will never forget,” said Owner Alison Farnan.

Satin & Lace has dresses in every style and for every budget; accessories are also available, and a seamstress will make sure that the gown will fit perfectly.

Satin & Lace is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview. To make a reservation or to find out more information, visit its website at www.satinandlacebridalboutique.com, call 381-4110 or follow it on Facebook @satinandlacebridalboutique.

Citizens Bank & Trust Selects Tiffany Achille To Lead New Valrico Office

Tiffany Achille has been selected to lead the Valrico office location of Citizens Bank & Trust. The office, located at 1016 Bloomingdale Ave., opened in November and marks the bank’s first entry into Hillsborough County.

A native of Tampa, Achille began her banking career in 2002, starting as a teller and working her way up to branch manager. With an extensive background in the Valrico market, she values the one-on-one customer interaction offered by a community bank, working with businesses and families to identify their needs and find the right banking solutions. In addition, Achille volunteers with Seeds of Hope and Toys for Tots, and she has helped hundreds of families in need through a baby formula and diaper supply pantry she created to address a critical need in the community.

“We are excited to have Tiffany as part of the Citizens Bank & Trust family. Her experience working and serving the Valrico community makes her a great fit as we enter this new market,” said Citizens Bank & Trust President and CEO Greg Littleton. “Tiffany and her team look forward to working with customers to build strong relationships and becoming a partner in the community.”

Come To Cottonseed Marketplace For Your Handmade Gifts

Cottonseed Marketplace specializes in handmade wooden and leather engraved gifts and home decor. Gifts include wooden Christmas ornaments, bookmarks, wine and liquor-themed personalized items, hand-tied macrame wall hangings and holiday-themed tiered tray decor bundles. The Cottonseed Marketplace is a proud, American family business owned by local residents Carrie and Joe Perkins. It is rooted in family and tradition and is a proud supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and One Tree Planted; every order plants a tree.

The Cottonseed Marketplace is located at 4456 Mohican Trl. in Valrico and open by appointment; please call 777-5608. You can view its products and shop online at cottonseedmarketplace.com and follow it on Facebook @TheCottonseedMarketplace.

Pamper Yourself At The Beauty Room By Jennifer James

The Beauty Room is owned by local resident Jennifer James, and she has over 36 years of experience in the beauty business and offers a boutique salon experience in a private suite. The Beauty Room by Jennifer James specializes in precision cutting, color, highlighting, balayage and other services.

“In a world where things are often confusing and during a time when we are carrying even more stress than usual, self-care is absolutely essential,” said James, “I thoroughly enjoy what I do, and I love to create and encourage beauty from the inside out. I believe that when a woman feels her best, she can be her best.”

The Beauty Room by Jennifer James is located at 3448 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 6 in Valrico. Additional information can be found on its website at www.vagaro.com/thebeautyroombyjenniferjames, by calling 865-625-6680 or follow on Facebook @thebeautyroombyjenniferjames.

Tony Baroni Team Gives Away Thanksgiving Pies

The Tony Baroni Team gave away pecan and pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving as a way to thank the community for its support during the year. Pies were collected from its office at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico and a food truck and fun photo booth were also at the location so participants could enjoy a nice meal and take some photographs before leaving with their pie.

For more information on the Tony Baroni team, visit its website at www.tonybaroni.com.

Amani MedSpa

Amani MedSpa is owned by Dr. Gina Brar, a personable and highly experienced physician who is very hands-on and offers top-notch cosmetic and wellness services.

“Our guests are like family who receive the most outstanding customer service from the moment they walk in the door. Their experience becomes a memorable one they will never forget and keeps them coming back to our beautiful spa,” said Brar.

Services offered at Amani MedSpa include Botox/Dysport, fillers, laser treatments, IV therapy, body contouring, float therapy, massages and facials.

Amani MedSpa is located at 1102 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. To find out more about the services it offers and to book an appointment, visit its website at www.amanimedspa.com or call 685-6111. You can also follow it on Facebook @amanimedspa.

CORA Physical Therapy Launches Riverview Location

CORA Physical Therapy brings trusted, highly skilled clinicians to the Riverview neighborhood, and it’s ready to introduce you to the industry’s most advanced treatments. The Riverview clinic provides treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID care programs, geriatric rehabilitation and occupational therapy. CORA Physical Therapy is laser-focused on superior outcomes.

CORA Physical Therapy is located at 11420 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. For additional information or to make an appointment, visit its website at www.coraphysicaltherapy.com or call 405-4383.

Master Garage Door Co. Celebrates 24 Years And New Role In The Community

Master Garage Door Co. was established in November of 1997 by Steve and Tawnie Manning and is still family-owned and operated to this day. It offers only the highest-quality doors, openers, parts and service.

“We love our community and its people,” said Steve and Tawnie.

They are members of both the Brandon Chamber of Commerce and the Valrico FishHawk Chamber.

“Both organizations do so much for our communities and have also given us the opportunity to meet other business owners that care for our community immensely.”

Steve and Tawnie have been through the Leadership Brandon program, which has given them a whole new perspective of our community and a behind-the-scenes look at all it has to offer as well as areas/charities that really need our help. It is Steve’s privilege to serve as chair for the Leadership Brandon class of 2022.

“We look forward to serving our community for years to come,” said Steve and Tawnie.

Master Garage Door Co. is located at 2405 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.mastergaragedoor.com or call 684-7744. You can also follow it on Facebook @mastergaragedoor.

Brandon Regional Hospital Recognized With ‘A’ Safety Grade

For the sixth consecutive time, Brandon Regional Hospital has received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This national distinction recognizes Brandon Regional Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group.

Salons By JC Has Lots To Celebrate

Salons by JC Brandon and Valrico have much to celebrate as they close out 2021. Salons by JC Brandon celebrated its one-year anniversary in September. In addition to having a very successful first year after opening during the height of COVID-19, Salons by JC Valrico concierge Megan Taylor was named Concierge of the Year at the Salons by JC annual conference.

Salons by JC offers luxurious salon suites to beauty and wellness professionals seeking professional independence. Salons by JC Brandon is located at 1534 W. Brandon Blvd. in the Collection at Brandon Shopping Center and Salons by JC Valrico is located at 3448 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in the Lithia Crossing Shopping Center. Information for both locations can be found at www.salonsbyjc.com.