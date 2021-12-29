After being interrupted in 2020 and cancelled in 2021, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular is back in full swing in 2022 with its ‘All Together Now’ tour. The iconic Winter Jam Tour Spectacular will return to Tampa on Friday, January 14 at AMALIE Arena with many familiar faces including Skillet, Tauren Wells and NewSong headlining the biggest Christian music tour in the world.

Some of the other performers featured on the 2022 tour will be Colton Dixon, KB, I AM THEY, Abby Robertson, Pastor Shane Pruitt, Bayside Worship and Megan Duke.

The Winter Jam Tour has ranked among the top first-quarter tours in the world. The first tour began in 1995 with its founder, Eddie Carswell from NewSong. After 27 years, the Winter Jam Tour still proves to be one of the most successful Christian artist concert tours. During past tours, the concerts were attended by more than 600,000 people at more than 40 cities.

“Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before,” said John Cooper of Skillet as part of the tour announcement. “We are ready, the fans are ready—let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat.”

The 41-city tour launches in January 2022 with two shows in Florida. The Tampa concert is being held at AMALIE Arena on January 14 with doors opening for the Pre-Jam party at 5 p.m. Members of Jam Nation have early entrance at 4:30 p.m. and start time for the main concert begins at 7 p.m. The entrance fee is $10 at the door.

Winter Jam has always had a first-come, first-serve admission policy and will often reach venue capacity. Unfortunately, this means that people may be turned away at the door. Becoming a member of Jam Nation allows consumers to enter early to secure premium seating, in addition to many other benefits.

For more information, visit www.jamtour.com. AMALIE Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.