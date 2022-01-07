“Christmas Time Is Here” and “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” are a couple of the songs that the ladies of the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) were treated to at their holiday luncheon on December 7, 2021 at Southshore Falls Clubhouse.

Once again, The East Bay Choral Group performed “Sounds of Time,” directed by Brian NeSmith. Ninety-six ABWC members and guests, including three counselors from Doby, Ruskin and Apollo Beach Elementary Schools attended the festivities. Gifts were also donated by ABWC members for families in need chosen by the counselors from the schools and there was a silent auction of gift baskets with all proceeds going to the club’s scholarship fund.

The ABWC January luncheon will be back at Apollo’s Bistro, located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach, on Wednesday, January 12. Longevity Awards honoring recipients who have been ABWC members for 10, 15, 20, 30, and 35 years will be given out. During the Wednesday, February 9 luncheon, Eric Hughes, MA, MLS, literary liaison at Tampa Free Library, will explain the county’s Adult Basic Literacy and English for Speaker of Other Language (ESOL) programs and discuss providing women a second chance scholarship.

All luncheons are $22, and reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to the luncheon. For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 892-1219 or abwclub2020@gmail.com. To keep everyone safe, the club asks that only vaccinated ladies attend the luncheons for the time being. If you wish to learn more about the ABWC, information can be found at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or by contacting Second Vice President of Membership Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

The primary ABWC objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward the advancement of womankind and provide scholarships for the education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with demonstrated financial needs.

One of the club’s biggest fundraisers is an annual bus trip. The next bus trip is a Nashville Show Trip from Monday to Saturday, May 23-28. If you are interested in going on this trip, please contact Peggy Palmeri at 586-255-5958. The ABWC is grateful to everyone who has attended an event or contributed to the scholarship fund and wishes everyone a safe, happy and prosperous New Year.