More than 550 families had dinner on Thanksgiving thanks to a local church group.

On November 20, 2021, 80 leaders from The Crossing Church, led by Pastors Greg and Tamara Dumas, gathered to distribute 11,000 pounds of food throughout the SouthShore region.

According to Joe O’Brien, SouthShore campus admin for the church, 550 full Thanksgiving meals were handed out, including turkeys and boxes full of traditional Thanksgiving sides.

“The Crossing partnered with Lennar home and CRU ministries to impact four local schools and five surrounding communities with the love of God this holiday season,” said O’Brien. “Many lives were touched as over 200 families received prayer and 50 individuals prayed to receive salvation in Christ.”

According to O’Brien, this is the third year The Crossing Church has given out meals for Thanksgiving in commitment to its vision to be a church that is compassionately loving people.

“This is the third year we’ve done this event and absolutely plan on doing more events like it,” he said. “We typically try to get out into the community eight times during the year with various types of outreach.”

The schools involved in the distribution were RCMA Academy, Cypress Creek Academy, Thompson Academy and Lennard High School.

“Funds were collected in partnership with Lennar and CRU and the meals were purchased using what was collected,” said O’Brien.

For more information on the church, which is located at 2409 E. College Ave. in Ruskin, visit wearecrossing.com or call 626-0783.