Gibsonton resident Margaret Montgomery gave her passion for helping others a physical location last year. Montgomery founded Destiny Quality Care, LLC, an adult day life enrichment training program that provides training for daily life skills for people with disabilities.

Located in Brandon on 4.8 acres of land, the center includes informing, educating, training and assisting its consumers to reach their goals and tasks that they have set before them.

Prior to opening Destiny Quality Care, Montgomery worked in the health care field for more than 30 years and retired from the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center after 27 years. In addition, Montgomery is an allied health care instructor. For 13 years she has taught in the field of allied health. She is also the author of a book called Professional Etiquette for the Workplace.

Montgomery stated her reason for establishing Destiny Quality Care: “I saw the need that there are others who cannot afford funding to be able to attend these programs.”

Currently, Destiny Quality Care has 14 clients, who Montgomery considers “precious gems.” The center offers a wide array of activities, such as cooking classes, nutrition wellness, career success, horticulture, soccer and much more. The center specializes in training its consumers in the arts of culinary and cake decorating. It also provides private parties for birthdays and more. Transportation is provided to Brandon, Valrico, Plant City and other areas.

Those wanting to help support Destiny Quality Care can look out for its yard sales, fish fries and car washes on the three consecutive Saturdays of each month. The next yard sale will be on Saturday, January 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Thank you to all who joined the vision of Destiny Quality Care, LLC,” Montgomery said.

Destiny Quality Care is located at 711 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.destinyqualitycare.org, email destinyqualitycare@outlook.com or call 464-0828.