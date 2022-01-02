Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Double Eagle Auto Center And Niche Auto Finders Opening Soon

Double Eagle Auto Center (formerly Car Wash on the Greens) and Niche Auto Finders, Inc. is opening soon in Valrico. The oil change services offered within the old fast lube shop will now focus solely on the highest quality oil brands and premium synthetic; full-service specialty mechanical is also part of the expansion.

The new owners have brought together a carefully selected, pre-owned inventory of distinctive vehicles as well. “Our goal is to offer an impressive selection of top-quality pre-owned cars and trucks at the most competitive prices in the nation,” said Aaron Bleich, owner of Niche Auto Finders.

Sam Shore, also an owner, is a truck connoisseur, but he still loves to jump in a hot rod when he’s not hauling a trailer or building materials. Niche Auto Finders strives to offer cars for every budget, from a $2,500 starter car to a $100,000 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Performante.

The new auto services and sales business, with a remodeled lounge area, is located at 3618 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, just a half-mile south of Bloomingdale and next to Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Contact info to ‘talk clean cars’ like BMWs, Jaguars, Lexus, Mercedes, Hondas, Fords and more is 416-7224.

Visit www.nicheautofinders.com for more information, or stop in and look around.

Citizens Bank & Trust Selects Tiffany Achille To Lead New Valrico Office

Tiffany Achille has been selected to lead the Valrico office location of Citizens Bank & Trust. The office, located at 1016 Bloomingdale Ave., opened in November and marks the bank’s first entry into Hillsborough County.

A native of Tampa, Achille began her banking career in 2002, starting as a teller and working her way up to branch manager. With an extensive background in the Valrico market, she values the one-on-one customer interaction offered by a community bank, working with businesses and families to identify their needs and find the right banking solutions. In addition, Achille volunteers with Seeds of Hope and Toys for Tots, and she has helped hundreds of families in need through a baby formula and diaper supply pantry she created to address a critical need in the community.

“We are excited to have Tiffany as part of the Citizens Bank & Trust family. Her experience working and serving the Valrico community makes her a great fit as we enter this new market,” said Citizens Bank & Trust President and CEO Greg Littleton. “Tiffany and her team look forward to working with customers to build strong relationships and becoming a partner in the community.”

Greenbrook Medical Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

Greenbrook Medical has been delivering high-quality, personalized primary care to seniors with Medicare Advantage in Tampa Bay for 30 years and recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a new clinic in Seffner. It offers the highest-touch service you’ll find from your doctor—you’ll always see your board-certified doctor. It offers same-day appointments, same-day referrals to specialists, low wait times, convenient on-site services and treatments like lab services, EKG, PFT, skin cancer biopsies and treatments, joint injections, vaccines and more.

Greenbrook Medical of Seffner is located at Lakewood Market at 11200 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Ste. 107 in Seffner. For more information, visit www.greenbrookmedical.com, follow at www.facebook.com/Greenbrook-Medical-225419642808550/ or call 443-3399.

Amani MedSpa

Amani MedSpa is owned by Dr. Gina Brar, a personable and highly experienced physician who is very hands-on and offers top-notch cosmetic and wellness services.

“Our guests are like family who receive the most outstanding customer service from the moment they walk in the door. Their experience becomes a memorable one they will never forget and keeps them coming back to our beautiful spa,” said Brar.

Services offered at Amani MedSpa include Botox/Dysport, fillers, laser treatments, IV therapy, body contouring, float therapy, massages and facials.

Amani MedSpa is located at 1102 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. To find out more about the services it offers and to book an appointment, visit its website at www.amanimedspa.com or call 685-6111. You can also follow it on Facebook @amanimedspa.

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room Opens The Porch

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room recently celebrated the grand opening of The Porch. 22 Moons hand-selects each item because of its beauty, uniqueness and quality. With the new addition of the tearoom, it has combined its customers’ love for both the antique shop and the tearoom, which has led to a blended name and spirit. At 22 Moons’ ‘The Porch,’ it serves grab-and-go items as well as à la carte tearoom selections with a casual outdoor seating space.

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room is located at 3102 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.22moonsantiquesandtea.com or call 278-5213.

A.C.T. Massage Of Lithia Opens

FishHawk resident Jean Niccum, who is a registered nurse and has over 30 years of experience in the health care field, recently started A.C.T. Massage of Lithia, located at 411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 411 in Brandon. It provides relaxing and therapeutic massages to help clients achieve health and well-being using techniques that promote relaxation and healing holistically.

“Studies have shown massage therapy to produce positive results when used as an adjunct to help individuals manage common ailments such as high blood pressure, peripheral neuropathy, depression, anxiety and post-cancer treatment, to name a few,” said Niccum.

For additional information, visit its website at www.massagebook.com/biz/ACTMassageoflithia, call 356-9703 or email actmassageoflithia@gmail.com. Mobile massage options are also available with prior approval.

CORA Physical Therapy Launches Riverview Location

CORA Physical Therapy brings trusted, highly skilled clinicians to the Riverview neighborhood, and it’s ready to introduce you to the industry’s most advanced treatments. The Riverview clinic provides treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID care programs, geriatric rehabilitation and occupational therapy. CORA Physical Therapy is laser-focused on superior outcomes.

CORA Physical Therapy is located at 11420 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. For additional information or to make an appointment, visit its website at www.coraphysicaltherapy.com or call 405-4383.

Meticulous Jess Marketing Agency Celebrates First Anniversary

Meticulous Jess is a Tampa-based, full-service digital marketing agency owned by Jessica Edwards. It focuses on helping businesses achieve their goals, generate leads, improve customer retention and establish a recognizable brand.

To schedule a consultation with Meticulous Jess or for more information, call 822-9884 or visit www.meticulousjessmarketing.com.