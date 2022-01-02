Gary Olson has worked at HiTech Automotive for 12 years as the service manager with the previous owners, Joe and Melissa Canfield, and he is now one of the new owners of the popular business.

Gary has been married to his wife, Denise Olson, for more than 20 years.

“We moved back to the Brandon area in 2009,” Gary said. “Our daughters, Olivia and Trinity, attended Bevis and FishHawk Creek Elementary Schools and then Randall and Newsome.”

Gary is part of the Nam Knights of America which is a motorcycle club made up of former and current military and law enforcement members.

“They raise money for local charities throughout the year,” Gary said. “I’m a Navy veteran and a member of AMVETS Post 26. Denise is a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at AMVETS Post 26 as well, volunteering her time to the community. Denise left her corporate job with Graybar Electric to join her father and I in running our family business.”

Gary and his father-in-law, Tom Gauvreaus, are the new owners of HiTech Automotive. They are excited for their new business venture. “Buying the shop was a perfect opportunity for me to fulfill a lifelong dream of following in my father’s footsteps of becoming self-employed in the auto repair industry,” Gary said. “I want to create stronger ties to the community and build a financial future for my family.”

Gauvreaus also has had a dream of owning his own business.

“I have always wanted to own my own business, and the opportunity to own an established business with a reputation as good as HiTech’s was just too good to pass up,” Gauvreaus said. “We plan on continuing the great reputation HiTech has for customer service and trying to expand our customer base.”

Gauvreaus is also a 20-year Navy veteran who has lived in FishHawk since 2005. He still works for the U.S. Army as well.

“We are a veteran-owned business offering a 10 percent discount to all veterans,” Gauvreaus said. “We are still a family, locally owned business and we plan on continuing to strengthen our bonds with the local community.”

If you would like to learn more about HiTech Automotive, you can visit its website at www.hitechautomotiveofbrandon.com or call 684-1556. HiTech Automotive is located at 119 S. Montclair Ave. in Brandon.