Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Pediatric Mobile Clinic Brings Health Care To Your Doorstep

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan, a mobile pediatric clinic, strives to work with parents in the local community to improve the lives of pediatric patients and their families. They provide advanced nursing clinical expertise to parents and work with other health care professionals in the community to help provide the best care for even the smallest members of the community.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Joonie or for more information, call 551-3399 or visit the website at www.drjoonies.com.

T&J Painting Celebrates First Anniversary

T&J Painting, owned by locals Tony and Jen Friedrichsen, has just celebrated its first anniversary with a get-together, including snacks and door prizes. T&J Painting provides superior, all-encompassing customer service to both the residential and commercial painting industry. It prides itself on being family-owned with family values and a high-quality work ethic being the motivation behind all that it does.

For your free paint estimate from T&J Painting or for more information, you can reach them by phone at 723-9124 or visit its website at www.tandjpaintingfl.com.

Double Eagle Auto Center And Niche Auto Finders Opening Soon

Double Eagle Auto Center (formerly Car Wash on the Greens) and Niche Auto Finders, Inc. is opening soon in Valrico. The oil change services offered within the old fast lube shop will now focus solely on the highest quality oil brands and premium synthetic; full-service specialty mechanical is also part of the expansion.

The new owners have brought together a carefully selected, pre-owned inventory of distinctive vehicles as well. “Our goal is to offer an impressive selection of top-quality pre-owned cars and trucks at the most competitive prices in the nation,” said Aaron Bleich, owner of Niche Auto Finders.

Sam Shore, also an owner, is a truck connoisseur, but he still loves to jump in a hot rod when he’s not hauling a trailer or building materials. Niche Auto Finders strives to offer cars for every budget, from a $2,500 starter car to a $100,000 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Performante.

The new auto services and sales business, with a remodeled lounge area, is located at 3618 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, just a half-mile south of Bloomingdale and next to Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Contact info to ‘talk clean cars’ like BMWs, Jaguars, Lexus, Mercedes, Hondas, Fords and more is 416-7224.

Visit www.nicheautofinders.com for more information, or stop in and look around.

Greenbrook Medical Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

Greenbrook Medical has been delivering high-quality, personalized primary care to seniors with Medicare Advantage in Tampa Bay for 30 years and recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a new clinic in Seffner. It offers the highest-touch service you’ll find from your doctor—you’ll always see your board-certified doctor. It offers same-day appointments, same-day referrals to specialists, low wait times, convenient on-site services and treatments like lab services, EKG, PFT, skin cancer biopsies and treatments, joint injections, vaccines and more.

Greenbrook Medical of Seffner is located at Lakewood Market at 11200 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Ste. 107 in Seffner. For more information, visit www.greenbrookmedical.com, follow at www.facebook.com/Greenbrook-Medical-225419642808550/ or call 443-3399.

CORA Physical Therapy Launches Riverview Location

CORA Physical Therapy brings trusted, highly skilled clinicians to the Riverview neighborhood, and it’s ready to introduce you to the industry’s most advanced treatments. The Riverview clinic provides treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID care programs, geriatric rehabilitation and occupational therapy. CORA Physical Therapy is laser-focused on superior outcomes.

CORA Physical Therapy is located at 11420 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. For additional information or to make an appointment, visit its website at www.coraphysicaltherapy.com or call 405-4383.

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room Opens The Porch

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room recently celebrated the grand opening of The Porch. 22 Moons hand-selects each item because of its beauty, uniqueness and quality. With the new addition of the tearoom, it has combined its customers’ love for both the antique shop and the tearoom, which has led to a blended name and spirit. At 22 Moons’ ‘The Porch,’ it serves grab-and-go items as well as à la carte tearoom selections with a casual outdoor seating space.

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room is located at 3102 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.22moonsantiquesandtea.com or call 278-5213.

A.C.T. Massage Of Lithia Opens

FishHawk resident Jean Niccum, who is a registered nurse and has over 30 years of experience in the health care field, recently started A.C.T. Massage of Lithia, located at 411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 411 in Brandon. It provides relaxing and therapeutic massages to help clients achieve health and well-being using techniques that promote relaxation and healing holistically.

“Studies have shown massage therapy to produce positive results when used as an adjunct to help individuals manage common ailments such as high blood pressure, peripheral neuropathy, depression, anxiety and post-cancer treatment, to name a few,” said Niccum.

For additional information, visit its website at www.massagebook.com/biz/ACTMassageoflithia, call 356-9703 or email actmassageoflithia@gmail.com. Mobile massage options are also available with prior approval.

Meticulous Jess Marketing Agency Celebrates First Anniversary

Meticulous Jess is a Tampa-based, full-service digital marketing agency owned by Jessica Edwards. It focuses on helping businesses achieve their goals, generate leads, improve customer retention and establish a recognizable brand.

To schedule a consultation with Meticulous Jess or for more information, call 822-9884 or visit www.meticulousjessmarketing.com.

Scuba Dive Riverview Opens

Scuba Dive Riverview, owned by Jorge Roman, recently opened at 6520 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 103 in Riverview. Scuba Dive Riverview is your local store for scuba diving gear, plus it offers different levels of classes from entry to advanced, all capped at eight students. It also offers PADI Divemaster and SSI Assistant Instructor courses that will help you begin your career as a professional diver.

For more information, visit www.diveventuresscuba.com.