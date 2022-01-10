Compiled by Jenny Bennett

1950 Ford F1 Pickup Is Cruiser Of The Month

A splendidly restored 1950 Ford F1 pickup was selected as cruiser of the month at the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club’s holiday show. The vehicle, shown by Steve Parker and son Eathan, remains unmistakably a 1950 Ford F1 on the outside, but it is thoroughly modern inside and under the hood with a 302-cubic-inch V8 engine, coupled to an automatic transmission, and fitted with power disc brakes and air conditioning for capable and comfortable driving.

The Roamin’ Oldies host a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month, with a rain date the following Sunday, at the Mira Bay Village Shopping Center on U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. For more information, call Frank at 856-373-8497.

Art Program For Families With Down Syndrome Children And Teens

Center Place’s community partner, the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay (DSATB), will be offering its free 3-2-1 Art program for families with children and teens who have Down syndrome. The program will take place at Center Place twice a month on the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. and the third Sunday of each month from 3-4 p.m.

The students will use art as a way of expression and communication. The class will also help its students develop social skills and learn how to interact with other students and teachers in a classroom setting.

If you would like to preregister your child for this program, please contact Center Place at 685-8888. Children and families must be prescreened for this program before they may register.

Weight Loss Challenge Winner Donates Winnings To Seeds Of Hope

Congratulations to Jacky Costello, one of the winners of the weight loss challenge at Inspired Mobile Fitness. Costello, a FishHawk resident, local author and owner of Custom Cleanups, has joined with Rashah Davis, owner of Inspired Mobile Fitness, to present her winnings of $375 to support Seeds of Hope. Costello added an additional $125 to be able to donate $500 to feed hungry families in the community this holiday season.

Congratulations, Costello!

David Weekley Collects Thousands Of Meals During Annual Food Drive

Nearly 311,000 people nationwide received a hearty Thanksgiving meal thanks to the partnership of David Weekley Homes and 17 charities across the U.S. Throughout November, the company hosted its seventh annual, company-wide Thanksgiving Drive, collecting 93,000 pounds of food and more than $110,000 for nonprofit organizations around the country with help from homeowners, real estate agents, vendors, trade partners and team members.

The Tampa team partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay, and the donations provided over 90,000 meals, including 5,100 pounds of frozen turkeys and hams, for those in need.

Veterans Art Program

The Veterans Art Program is open to veterans of foreign wars. There is no fee, no artistic skill needed, no surveys or record keeping and no reason not to join. It takes place every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon at Center Place, which is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. To register for the class, call 685-8888.

Alafia Republican Club Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club will meet on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The speaker for January’s meeting is Roberto Pizano, who was a political prisoner in Cuba before being freed in 1979 and moving to Tampa. Since then, he has worked to help those in Cuba who oppose the socialist regime.

Join them for social hour from 6 p.m. and Pizano will begin his story at 7 p.m.