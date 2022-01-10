Riverview High School hockey player Tyler Hoffberg has been a standout on the ice for the Sharks. The junior forward is averaging two points per game and has shown discipline in the classroom as an A-B student and on the ice as well, not having had a penalty called against him all season.

Hoffberg said that he’s been interested in hockey since he can remember. His brother and father sparked his interest in the sport and had him in skates at 2 years old.

“Some of the most enjoyable things about the game are the moments you get to share with your friends and teammates,” said Hoffberg. “Not much beats going around three players and seeing the puck hit the back of the net though.”

Riverview hockey Head Coach Corey Clarks said that Hoffberg is his best player and that his vision on the ice is outstanding. Hoffberg is a phenomenal locker room guy that his younger teammates look up to as a leader. He is not only a scorer, but he likes to set up his teammates as well. He said that Hoffberg isn’t a vocal player, but he will step up and say something when needed, and he is like having an extra coach out on the ice.

“As his coach—last year was our first year with him and my first year coaching the team—he’s always been more of a quiet leader, but he’s just been a good player to have, a good kid to have on your team,” said Clarks. “If I had 20 of him on my team, I’d be a pretty happy guy. He’s just a real joy to coach. The kid just wants to get better, and he comes to work every practice. He has a real joy when he plays the game, and it shows.”

According to lightninghighschoolhockeyleague.com, Hoffberg is one of the top players in the league, having recorded 10 goals and 11 assists in 17 games played. Hoffberg would love to see his path continue with hockey after high school.

“College hockey is my goal for the future,” said Hoffberg. “I think that’s where my path is heading, and I’m happy with it.”