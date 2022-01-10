Ring in the new year with a resolution to give yourself the gift of live entertainment. The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Center Stage is a great venue for such a resolution, and it’s conveniently located in Ruskin.

First up, on Sunday, January 9 at 3 p.m., come to Black Tie Optional starring Kerst Lehmann. This European crooner is one not to pass up. Representing the great entertainers of the past and present, Lehmann’s ability to interpret their music is beyond dispute. This memorable performance will be reminiscent of the golden era of American popular songs and jazz standards.

Then, on Friday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m., the Firehouse Cultural Center will present Comedy with Mike Rivera. This Firehouse favorite is America’s most hilarious teacher. He is a decades-long headliner.

Come back on Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. for Eireann’s Call. This is a classy, powerful band. Their music spans the Celtic nations with world music influences from the Middle East, North Africa, Appalachia, Scandinavia and more. Instrumentation includes bagpipes, accordion, keys, guitar, bass, drums and tight three and four-part vocal harmonies.

Next, you will not want to miss Ona Kieri with La Lucha on Saturday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m. La Lucha is a Tampa Bay-based trio of three best friends from three different parts of the world: Colombia, Mexico and the United States. Its members are Alejandro Arenas, John O’Leary and Mark Feinman. Their repertoire is a diverse mixture of Latin-inspired rhythms with jazz standards, twisted arrangements of pop songs and original compositions. Joining them is Ona Kirei, a vocalist, composer and an arranger from Barcelona.

On Saturday, February 5, come see the Zach Bartholomew Band at 7:30 p.m. Bartholomew is an award-winning jazz pianist, composer and music educator. His original music and unique arrangements are inspired by the jazz tradition, but also draw heavily from Afro-Cuban rhythms and modern influences.

Tickets to all of the events are $23 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $28 for future members. All tickets must be reserved in advance. There is no day-of-show pricing as the Firehouse Cultural Center must reserve seating to allow for social distancing.

Please call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org for tickets. All tickets are nonrefundable.