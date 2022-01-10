StoryCorps, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, will be in Tampa from January 5 to Monday, February 14 to record interviews, in-person and virtually, as part of its Mobile Tour.

In a StoryCorps interview, two people record a meaningful conversation about who they are, what they have learned in life and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

StoryCorps was founded in 2003.

“StoryCorps tells an authentic American story—that we are a people defined by small acts of courage, kindness and heroism. Each interview reminds people that their lives matter and will not be forgotten,” said Founder Dave Isay. “During this pandemic, the value of preserving these stories, and of strengthening connections between people who may feel physically isolated, is more important than ever,” added Isay.

StoryCorps will partner with NPR Tampa affiliate WUSF Public Media. WUSF will air a selection of the local interviews and create special programs around the project. StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms and bestselling books.

“Our region is full of incredible stories, and each story begins with one person,” said WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky.

“With StoryCorps, we continue our mission to be where our audience is and engage people in the community wherever we can. As a public media organization, we are eager to be part of our listeners’ lives. With this project, we can help provide that community gathering place and bring people’s stories to each other,” added Urofsky.

StoryCorps is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

If you would like to be a part of this fabulous program, reservations to record can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour, toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or by visiting www.storycorps.org.