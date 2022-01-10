AdventHealth held a virtual groundbreaking of the new Riverview location in November. The hospital is scheduled to open in Spring 2023 at 282,000 sq. ft. with the ability to hold 80 beds at opening and the intention to expand to 200 beds in the future. Look for a full story on the hospital in the February edition of the Osprey Observer.

Original Story Printed April 2021.

Leaders for AdventHealth West Florida Division have announced plans to build a 209,000-square-foot, four-story hospital in Riverview. The health care system will break ground on the $216 million project beginning in Fall 2021 and plans to open the hospital in Spring 2023.

“We are excited to continue our growth strategy to meet the fast-growing needs of Southern Hillsborough County,” said Mike Schultz, president and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. “This hospital is another addition to our robust network of connected care that we’re providing in this area, including primary care, specialty care, emergency services, outpatient imaging and more. We want to make it easy for people to have convenient access to the expert care they need, when they need it, and help close the gap in health care services in our community.”

The first phase of the new Riverview hospital will include 80 beds on opening day and additional space for future expansion to accommodate over 200 beds as the community’s demand for health care grows. The full-service hospital will provide emergency, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology (including labor and delivery), gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services.

The hospital development follows AdventHealth’s recent growth and expansion plans, including the Taneja Center for Surgery opening later this year, the opening of two new off-site emergency departments in Westchase and Brandon, the opening of an AdventHealth Imaging Center in Brandon and the recent acquisition of an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) formerly known as Tampa Bay Surgery Center and Exodus Women’s Centers located throughout Greater Tampa Bay.

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth offers a robust system of care, including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy, home care, mobile mammography and more.

AdventHealth is a faith-based, not-for-profit health care system with a mission of “Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.” AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States.

