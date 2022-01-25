It’s no secret that homeownership comes with a lot of responsibilities, including home maintenance. While certain basic repairs like caulking or replacing air filters can be handled by the homeowner, when it comes to electrical work, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.

“Certified electrical contractors are experts in their field and can complete work quickly and professionally for homeowners,” said Bryan Hindman, owner of Bryan Hindman Electric, master electrician and Florida State-certified electrical contractor. “We’re able to pull permits if necessary and make sure the work is completed correctly and up to code.”

A family-owned business (Hindman’s spouse, Heather, is the co-owner and business operations manager), Bryan Hindman Electric specializes in taking care of everyday electrical needs, including electric repairs (faulty wiring and breaker replacement), installation (of fans, recess cans, fixtures, pendant lights, new outlets and switches) and maintenance for homeowners, business owners and property managers.

Additional services include installing surge protectors, smoke detectors, security cameras, fountains, pool lighting and security lighting. His team can also upgrade existing wiring to meet current electrical codes.

Riverview resident Christian Mailloux hired Hindman after getting glowing recommendations from other homeowners. While Mailloux said he is capable of changing an outlet, for a larger job he wanted to rely on an expert in the field.

Hindman personally came out to give him the quote and he worked with Charlene in his office to schedule an appointment to have the work done. Mailloux hired Hindman to install a 30-amp RV outlet and a special breaker in his breaker box so he could run his home, if necessary, with a portable generator.

“If my power goes out now, I just flip one breaker and can run my generator,” he said. “It’s increased the value of my home.”

As a former small business owner himself, Mailloux is a big advocate of hiring locally owned businesses and tries to hire them whenever possible. “Bryan Hindman Electric came highly recommended and they’re really knowledgeable about local building codes and statutes,” he said. “You can’t go wrong with them.”

He was also impressed that Hindman called and followed up after the job was completed to make sure he was satisfied. “He’s a hands-on owner, which I really appreciated,” he said.

Bryan Hindman Electric will be moving soon to a new office in Riverview. “We’re excited to be in our new location,” said Heather.

Bryan Hindman Electric is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For more information about Bryan Hindman Electric, visit www.bryanhindmanelectric.com or call 672-4084.