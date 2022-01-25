University of South Florida graduate Juston Feist was hired as Nativity Catholic School’s new physical education teacher and athletic director following Hillsborough County’s winter break. Nativity’s staff is aims to “prepare and inspire each student academically and spiritually to serve the Body of Christ” and, in hiring Coach Feist, they are entrusting him with the physical education of their students as well as their academic and spiritual education.

“Before being hired at Nativity, my experience in athletics was broad. I played baseball growing up all my life and basketball competitively,” said Feist. “Sports have been something that’s been a part of my life since I was 3 years old.”

Feist had coached high school basketball in New York and Florida as well as travel baseball prior to joining Nativity’s faculty. Feist explained that it was his grandfather, Tony Saladino, who inspired him to become a physical education teacher through his own teaching career of over 50 years.

“I wanted to be a PE teacher because of my grandfather and passion to develop the youth into caring and responsible citizens,” said Feist. “He is my biggest role model and my inspiration for wanting to become a PE teacher and make an impact in the community.”

Feist’s role as Nativity Catholic School’s athletic director extends beyond the walls of the Sister Irene St. Jean Gymnasium. Every morning and afternoon, Feist assists his coworkers in helping guide Nativity’s young students to and from their classrooms during carline and greeting the parents dropping off and picking up their young students. Feist plans to coach Nativity’s girls and boys varsity basketball teams later in the year as well.

The 29-year-old coach was raised in Brandon and knew of Nativity’s prestige, which is what attracted him to joining the staff, under the leadership of Principal Maureen Ringley and Pastor John Tapp.

“Nativity School and Church has been and continues to be an iconic place in Brandon, and to have the opportunity to work here and give back to the community I was born and raised in is truly a blessing,” said Feist.

For more information on Nativity Catholic School, contact 698-3395 or visit Nativity’s website at nativitycatholicschool.org.