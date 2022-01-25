Mardi Gras is starting early at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The fun-filled, New Orleans-inspired event started this month and runs weekends and select days through Sunday, March 6 with live music and entertainment for the whole family.

“Catch some festival beads from strolling performers throughout the day and get caught up in the fun as you dance through spacious walkways,” said a recent press release. “Feast like kings and queens on classic Cajun cuisine as Busch Gardens brings the ‘Big Easy’ to Tampa Bay.”

Mardi Gras-inspired food, including a signature shrimp po’ boy, hearty jambalaya and gumbo; specialty sweets like iconic beignets; as well as handcrafted cocktail classics like Hurricanes, will be available at the park. The Nola Creamery is also offering a new French quarter chocolate amaretto cheesecake waffle cone and reimagined Mardi Gras waffle cone sundae and Bourbon Street cream and cookie.

Festivities also include a Mardi Gras parade, where the Bird Gardens comes to life as entertainers, stilt walkers and musicians participate in the lively parade; the Bead Garden, where families can stop by for the opportunity to catch beads; the Brass Band and local live music.

For bands and other event times, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay offers 300 acres of attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of rides, AZA-accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species and exciting seasonal events all year.

Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of the world.

Guests can visit www.buschgardenstampa.com for more information. Fans can stay up to date with park events, attractions and more by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.