The Florida Department of Education awarded Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) $993,813 in funding through the Open Door Grant Program (Open Door) which will run through September 30, 2023.

“The Open Door grant will provide scholarship funds to eligible students at Hillsborough Community College Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education,” said Director of ICCE Ryan Buckthorpe. “The partial scholarships will expand the affordability of workforce training and credentials to 600-plus Florida residents in targeted and growing industries. Our focus has always been to empower residents of Tampa Bay with opportunities to achieve their career aspirations, and Open Door helps us accomplish that mission.”

During the 2021 Florida Legislative Session, Section 1009.895, Florida Statutes was created under House Bill 1507 (2021) to establish Open Door. The Open Door Scholarship Program at ICCE supports unemployed, underemployed or furloughed students in completing short-term and technical education credentialing courses. The goal of the program is for participants to successfully attain a workforce certificate in high-demand fields.

The student is responsible for the first one-third of the tuition at the time of enrollment, then the Open Door Scholarship Program pays the remaining two-thirds of the tuition if the student successfully completes the course and provides the results of their industry certification to HCC-ICCE. Funds from the program may be used to cover the cost of tuition, fees, examination, books and materials.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. The college is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. For more information, visit hccfl.edu.

Founded in 1998, the Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education is Hillsborough Community College’s corporate training arm that provides customized business solutions for local companies and individuals.

For questions regarding scholarship criteria, how to apply and upcoming information sessions please visit tampatraining.com/open-door.