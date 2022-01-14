Hope for Her has an exciting announcement for local women. The group, with the mission of helping women and their families in crisis find stability and live their best lives, is hosting Healthy Habits classes starting next month.

“We are so excited to kick off our Healthy Habits Classes at Hope for Her,” said Cheryl Hickman, Hope for Her executive director. “We accomplish our mission through support and education in five areas, emotional health, financial health, spiritual health, physical health and nutritional health.”

The classes will begin Monday, February 7 and will take place every Monday night until November from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

The classes are free and will be held at Hope for Her, which is located at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon.

“We are creating a community of women who want to live their best lives,” said Hickman. “We do this by sharing our mutual experience and growing together. All the facilitators will share from their personal experiences.”

The first class on February 7 will be a Crack Pot class.

“Busy but want to provide a good nutritional meal for your family?” said Hickman. “Johnna will share tips and tricks she has learned along with simple recipes for wholesome crockpot meals. Each participant will receive a new crockpot and recipes. Come, hungry-samples will be available.”

On Monday, February 14, the class will be Declutter Your Heart.

“February brings a wonderful opportunity to ‘Let Go and Let God,’” said Hickman. “As women, we juggle responsibilities, stress and constant demands on our time and emotional energy. Ilene is a counselor at Bay Life Church Counseling Center. Come learn tools to navigate life’s challenges and free up space in your heart.”

Functional Fitness will take place on Monday, February 21.

“You’ve heard if we don’t move our bodies, we will lose them,” said Hickman. “Functional Fitness teaches easy stretching and relaxation techniques that we all can use daily. Kristen is a certified Yoga teacher that will give practical fitness tips we can use every day to improve our health. Wear comfortable clothes for light stretching.”

The final February class will be Spiritual Health.

“As a faith-based ministry, we believe in the power of strong spiritual life,” said Hickman. “Believing we are loved deeply by our God is foundational. As women, we sometimes doubt our value. Debbie is a leader with Bible Study Fellowship. She will share truths of God’s word about His never-ending love for us.”

To sign up, call 309-3357 or register through the group’s Facebook page @hopeforherfl.