By Lily Belcher

On January 3, the Hillsborough Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Brandon location reopened to the public after being closed for nearly two years due to the coronavirus shutdown.

“We have a better understanding of how to return to work safely,” explained Senior Director of Communications and Marketing Carson Chambers. “As people begin to resume life and move around their communities differently, there is an expectation of providing more services and supporting the needs of the customers in a safe, healthy way, as determined by CDC guidelines, local health experts, and the county and court orders for building utilization and access protocols.”

Brandon Regional Service Center, located at Pauls Dr., served around 3,000 customers a month but closed in March of 2020 and redirected customers to the downtown and Plant City offices. Brandon employees were relocated to these offices as well, instead of being laid off, and they will now return to their original office near Oakfield Dr.

Chambers noted that they have seen usual and natural employment changes with retirements and relocations over the two years but said the Brandon employees “are thrilled to go back to the office.”

Brandon Regional Service Center offers civil, criminal and family courts, as well as a court for ticket and probation payments. Customers can also get passports, home solicitation permits and marriage licenses/ceremonies at the Brandon office.

“We have seen a rise in interest in traveling more, so the need for passports has increased, and marriage ceremonies are resuming as well. The resumption of more activities are happening while still being health conscious,” said Chambers.

In order to make customers and employees comfortable despite lingering concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the Brandon location will regularly clean and disinfect the office. Masks and social distancing will be optional for customers utilizing the Clerk of Circuit Court’s services. Customers have the option of booking an appointment for a specific time and date for marriage licenses and ceremonies and for passport services as well.

Brandon Regional Service Center is located at 311 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. For more information on the reopening, the services offered or to book an appointment, visit hillsclerk.com or call 276-8100.