Gavin De Croix, a Life Scout from BSA Troop 109 in Valrico, is one step closer to earning his Eagle Scout rank. Gavin completed his Eagle Scout project last month with the help of Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 109 and Girl Scout Troop 901.

For his project, Gavin chose a Blessing Box, which is a free little pantry that those in need of food can stop by at any time and help themselves without feeling ashamed or judged.

“Also, people who wish to donate nonperishable items can drop off goods in the box at any time to help support their community,” said Gavin’s mother, Mary Beth De Croix.

The box is placed at the TLC Feeding Ministry at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Valrico.

“Gavin chose the TLC Feeding Ministry at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church as the beneficiary of this project to support all they do for the community,” said Mary Beth. “The feeding ministry provides free hot meals twice a month to anyone. Noting the great need in the community, Gavin decided on this project to help supplement food in between those hot meals.”

Anyone who wishes to donate food items to the box can bring them to Holy Innocents’ Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

To earn the Eagle Scout rank, the highest advancement rank in Scouting, a Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. He or she advances through the ranks—Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle—along the journey, earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, serving six months in a troop position of responsibility, taking part in a Scoutmaster conference and proposing, planning and carrying out leadership to others in a service project helpful to the community.

Mary Beth invites anyone who would like more information on scouting to visit the troop’s meetings on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church. For more information, email bsatroop109valrico@gmail.com.