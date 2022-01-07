Mosaic and the Tampa Bay Bucs are dedicated to helping the communities where they live, work and play. The two organizations recently joined forces to help those in need in their community by forming the Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic program and holding a food drive in Riverview.

“Mosaic is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and work, and this partnership is just one way we hope to make lasting positive impacts in the community to fight food insecurity,” said Karla Guzman of Mosaic. “According to Feeding Tampa Bay, one in four children are food insecure in Tampa Bay. This partnership represents our continued commitment to help those in need by removing barriers for children to thrive and succeed. By improving access to healthy and nutritious food, we are helping to fuel better learning, development and overall wellness components critical for future success.”

The Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic program is a long-term partnership between The Mosaic Company and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open food pantries annually in communities in need.

“To help fund this partnership, both Mosaic and the Bucs will donate $10 each, at a total of $20, for every tackle made during the regular season,” said Guzman. “Our partner to help build and manage these pantries is Feeding Tampa Bay. Not only are they a longtime partner of Mosaic, but they have the expertise to build, manage and sustain the pantries. The first pantry opened at Broward Elementary School in Seminole Heights in October and serves approximately 300 families in the area.”

In addition to the pantries, Mosaic and the Bucs will also support Feeding Tampa Bay through food drives both with their employees and their communities.

“Recently, we hosted food drives for Mosaic employees in the Riverview community and at Raymond James Stadium,” Guzman said. “All three partners, Mosaic, the Bucs and Feeding Tampa Bay, believe that it truly does take a team to tackle food insecurity. We are proud to be able to come together but also proud of how our neighbors and Bucs fans have contributed.”

Mosaic and The Bucs love giving back to their communities.

“All of our employees who have helped so far in this partnership have expressed joy and pride in being able to give back to our communities,” Guzman said. “Hunger is a year-round issue, but the holidays are especially tough. Mosaic has an engaged workforce who not only supports this partnership but supports many organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area. This is our home. This is our community. This is where we raise our children. We all live here, so to be able to be in a position where we can each volunteer or donate, if we can help, we feel like we should.”

If you would like to learn more about the Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic program, you can visit Mosaic’s website at www.mosaicco.com.