Relay For Life is holding its Relay First Lap on Saturday, January 8, and it wants everyone to spread the word and join in.

This is an all-day event that serves to announce your resolve to help Relay For Life in fighting cancer; supporting survivors, those suffering it and victims’ loved ones; and remembering those lost to it. All you need to do is either go at it alone or gather a team, friends and/or family and take a walk, then take a picture or video of your walk and post it on social media while using #RelayFirstLap.

The best way to help is by letting everyone know. Relay For Life encourages you to tag friends, family and others you know in your posts and challenge them to walking their own lap in support of #RelayFirstLap.

For more information, visit https://connect.relayforlife.org/events/relayfirstlap/ and https://www.facebook.com/RelayFirstLap.