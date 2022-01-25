While the stereotypical definition of a ‘nerd’ has its own set of connotations—Merriam Webster still defines the term as someone who “behaves awkwardly around other people and usually has unstylish clothes.” The definition that resonates the most with the employees at NerdsToGo is “a person interested in computers.”

The Nerds (yes, it’s their official title) at NerdsToGo aren’t just interested in them, they are certified.

Franchise Owner Michael Varnadore is himself a proud Nerd. Varnadore, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has more than 35 years of experience supporting and managing information technology, ranging from desktop support, LAN/WAN engineering, systems administration, web development and systems security engineering, IT-managed services and program management. He also holds an expert-level ITIL V3 certification and helps inspire the next generation of Nerds by teaching computer classes at Hillsborough Community College.

Varnadore and his team of Nerds provide computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market as well as the residential market.

His company now offers NerdAssure, a customized IT management service for small businesses that’s backed by IT professionals.

“Whether your business has one computer or hundreds, NerdAssure is like having your own personal IT department that works seamlessly, making data flow fast and accurately while protecting your business from IT outages and cyber risks,” said Varnadore.

NerdsToGo offers this bundled service for $39.99 per month per desktop.

Livingstone Academy CEO Chris Pello has been using the services of NerdsToGo for two years and said it offers the most efficient and affordable IT service for small businesses.

“We’re a nonprofit and can’t afford to hire a full-time technology expert,” he said. “Varnadore takes care of all the IT needs at our four school locations, and we’ve never been disappointed with his Nerds.”

In addition to its business solutions, NerdsToGo offers in-home residential hardware and software solutions when problems arise, from data backup and recovery and wireless networking solutions to new computer setup as well as phone and tablet repairs.

“Sit tight and we’ll send our expert Nerds to help you with whatever technology problem you’re encountering,” said Varnadore.

Proud to be a Nerd, Varnadore and his team are ready to help residential and business customers lead more effective and productive lives.

NerdsToGo, which also offers a NerdLab providing in-store diagnostics and repair, is located across from Walmart in the Pebble Creek Collection shopping center at 19651 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa. Its business hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nerdstogo.com/tampa-fl or call 321-1700.