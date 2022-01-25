The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPa) invites photographers of all ages and skill levels from our community to visit the animal shelter at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and take photos of the animals ready for adoption. Selected photographs will be displayed at the FMoPA community gallery in May 2022. Participation is free of charge.

By joining this project, participants will help raise awareness about animal homelessness and reiterate the immense importance of pet-human relationships for everyone’s emotional and social well-being.

“As a community-centered institution, it is our mission to enhance the well-being of everyone in Tampa Bay,” said Zora Carrier, executive director of Florida Museum of Photographic Arts. “Given the immense role animals play in our lives, we decided to present a series of projects that help us understand the complex relationship between animals and humans.”

In addition to this community photo project, organized in partnership with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, FMoPA will present two academic exhibitions focused on our relationship with animals.

“In Of One and The Other, local photographer and educator Jayanti Seiler will showcase the efforts of wild animal rescue organizations and sanctuaries that help abandoned and sometimes abused animals recuperate and live out happy and healthy lives,” Carrier said. “The second exhibition, We Animals by international photographer Jo-Anne McArthur, investigates animals in the human environment, whether they are being used for food, fashion, entertainment or research, or spending their remaining years in sanctuaries. All three exhibitions will be on view in April-May.”

When it comes to global issues like animal homelessness, no effort is too small.

“With this exhibition, we aim to highlight the immense importance of pet-human relationships for our emotional and social well-being,” Carrier said. “Also, we want to showcase the fantastic work that the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is doing to promote animal well-being. Just last week, we visited their animal hospital and shelter in Tampa. We were amazed by the scope and quality of their services to our community, from low-cost veterinary help to vaccinating feral cats.”

If you are interested in submitting photos for FMoPA’s upcoming exhibit, you can do so at its SignUpGenius link at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4eafaa2ca4fcc34-fmopa. Then, visit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and take photos. Once you have taken your photos, email them to outreach@fmopa.org. Photo limit size is 25 MB. No Google Drive links will be accepted, and photos must be submitted by Tuesday, February 1.